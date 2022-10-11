Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
DIY Halloween
I don’t like adult Halloween. Please, for the love, do not jump out and scare me while you are wearing a spooky mask. I don’t like scary movies. I actually get annoyed when I see the scary previews. Before kids, I thought I didn’t like Halloween. Kid...
20 details you probably missed in 'Hocus Pocus'
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
A Texas Mom Warns That The 'Hocus Pocus 2' Witches Could Cast Spells On Your Kids Through The TV
Everybody loves Hocus Pocus, right? Well, almost everybody. While millions of people are embracing spooky season by obsessively watching the Halloween classic and its new much-anticipated sequel, there are a few... outliers. A Texas mom made waves on social media earlier this week with a viral, since-deleted Facebook post about...
Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood
Shirley Temple revealed one of the way child stars were scolded on set in her heyday. Here's what she said about the black box.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The creepiest Halloween car in NJ belongs to a guy from Somerset
It’s not just Paul DeSesso’s car that’s amazing. It’s the spirit behind it. And SOME guys, like Paul, take their '80s kid horror passion and do THIS with their car. Oh, hell, yeah! DeSesso, from Somerset, tricks out his Toyota 4Runner and goes all in on Halloween. I caught a look at this amazing vehicle covered with zombies and gore on Route 31 the other day and just had to follow him to ask if I could get some pictures.
ohmymag.co.uk
Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden message in this picture?
Contrary to popular belief, it’s not only the Riddler who enjoys riddles – although his are dark, twisted, and geographically located in Gotham City – buteveryone enjoys a good riddle once in a while. It’s a fun way to activate your brain, and the feeling of accomplishment you get once you solve it, is priceless.
Halloween brain teaser challenges you to find the hidden black cat in a spooky scene – how long does it take you?
EVEN those with 20/20 vision will be challenged by the latest brain teaser to hit the internet. On the countdown to Halloween, blind company 247 blinds has created a special spooky scene and asked their customers to identify a hidden image within it. But it’s far from easy, as the...
Bride super glues her ears to her head for wedding pics but people are divided
It's every bride's dream to look perfect on her wedding day, but if you're breaking out the super glue to adjust your appearance - perhaps that's a sign you might have taken things a step too far. And that's exactly what one bride resorted to ahead of her big day,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Video of Bichon Frisé Brothers 'Having a Fight' Like Human Kids Has Us in Stitches
As much as you want them to, sometimes your fur-kids just don't get along. Hey, it happens to all siblings at one point or another! Very rarely do we get these squabbles on camera, but thank goodness one dog mom did. Because watching her two Bichon Frisé pups fight each other like human brothers is just too cute.
pethelpful.com
Couple's Cute Bedtime Routine for Their Pet Turkey Is Making People Smile
Getting children ready for bed is a whole ordeal. They never want to go to bed or brush their teeth or stop playing. You pretty much have to drag them to bed. Luckily pets are easier. Well, sometimes... TikTok user @chathamrabbits is showing us that some pets put up a...
disneydining.com
Celebrate Halloween in the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage!
Happy Hocus Pocus 2 day Witches! The long awaited sequel has finally hit Disney+ and our spell books and black flame candles are ready! It’s safe to say we’re fans, and if you’re fans too, you’ll want to check out this incredible Airbnb we found! For just $31 you can stay in the Sanderson Sisters cottage! Excuse me, I need to dust off my broom.
momcollective.com
5 Haunted Spots in Fargo
Do you every go somewhere and get the feeling that you’re being watched? Or that something just isn’t right? These five haunted spots in Fargo have been known for prompting mysterious feelings and spooky sightings. 5 Haunted Spots in Fargo. 1. Trollwood Park. The Fargo Park District currently...
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Supposedly Sensing 'Child Ghost' in Woman's Closet Is Downright Creepy
Just in time for spooky season, we have a video of an adorable black and white kitty investigating a closet/laundry room that may or may not be inhabited by ... something ghostly. Cats are very intuitive creatures, and they sense immediately when someone is removing a can opener from a...
Yahoo!
How to help your indoor cat stay in touch with their wild side
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. It’s no secret that our feline friends can have ruthless roots, but when they’re curled up next to you,...
pethelpful.com
Rescue Chicken Uses the Cat Door Like a Total Pro in Video We Can't Resist
As two of the most common domestic pets, dogs and cats are no strangers to doors--there are even pet doors made specifically for them! Birds, though, aren't usually seen using doors, so we were a bit surprised to see @jodiejade91's rescue chicken letting herself in through the cat door. She walked on in like she owns the joint!
How Disney theme parks celebrate Halloween around the world
Disney theme parks around the world are transformed each fall with pumpkins, lights, and special events for Halloween.
topdogtips.com
Recipe: Sweet Potato Dog Treats
Sweet potatoes are complex carbohydrates that are filled with vitamins and minerals required for a healthy canine diet. They offer a natural energy source and are easy to include in homemade dog food or treats. These simple sweet potato dog treats are easy to prepare and appetizing to most pups.
hunker.com
Halloween 'Broombas' Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now
When it comes to easy Halloween projects, you can always count on TikTok. The app is home to countless brilliant ideas, from "bubbling" cauldrons to spooky art makeovers. But lately, one DIY has been especially popular on TikTok, and it's known as the "broomba." If you're unfamiliar with a broomba,...
Gizmodo
io9's Halloween Costume Show Week 2: All Outta Bubblegum
It’s week two of io9's annual costume show and we’re getting into the Halloween spirit of things with some throwbacks and four-legged cult hit looks. Special thanks to all our comment submissions who are helping us kick into gear for spooky time. We’ve also got a couple editorial team submissions thanks to our furchildren.
pethelpful.com
Quails Curl Up on the Couch Like 3 Tiny Humans and the Video Is Just Precious
After a long day, there's nothing better than relaxing on the couch. Maybe you have a couple friends over and crack open a nice cold drink to enjoy with your pals. The quails in this viral video understand the appeal of a comfortable hang out and they're proving it. TikTok...
Comments / 0