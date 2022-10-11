ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIY Halloween

I don’t like adult Halloween. Please, for the love, do not jump out and scare me while you are wearing a spooky mask. I don’t like scary movies. I actually get annoyed when I see the scary previews. Before kids, I thought I didn’t like Halloween. Kid...
The creepiest Halloween car in NJ belongs to a guy from Somerset

It’s not just Paul DeSesso’s car that’s amazing. It’s the spirit behind it. And SOME guys, like Paul, take their '80s kid horror passion and do THIS with their car. Oh, hell, yeah! DeSesso, from Somerset, tricks out his Toyota 4Runner and goes all in on Halloween. I caught a look at this amazing vehicle covered with zombies and gore on Route 31 the other day and just had to follow him to ask if I could get some pictures.
Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden message in this picture?

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not only the Riddler who enjoys riddles – although his are dark, twisted, and geographically located in Gotham City – buteveryone enjoys a good riddle once in a while. It’s a fun way to activate your brain, and the feeling of accomplishment you get once you solve it, is priceless.
Celebrate Halloween in the Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage!

Happy Hocus Pocus 2 day Witches! The long awaited sequel has finally hit Disney+ and our spell books and black flame candles are ready! It’s safe to say we’re fans, and if you’re fans too, you’ll want to check out this incredible Airbnb we found! For just $31 you can stay in the Sanderson Sisters cottage! Excuse me, I need to dust off my broom.
5 Haunted Spots in Fargo

Do you every go somewhere and get the feeling that you’re being watched? Or that something just isn’t right? These five haunted spots in Fargo have been known for prompting mysterious feelings and spooky sightings. 5 Haunted Spots in Fargo. 1. Trollwood Park. The Fargo Park District currently...
How to help your indoor cat stay in touch with their wild side

We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. It’s no secret that our feline friends can have ruthless roots, but when they’re curled up next to you,...
Rescue Chicken Uses the Cat Door Like a Total Pro in Video We Can't Resist

As two of the most common domestic pets, dogs and cats are no strangers to doors--there are even pet doors made specifically for them! Birds, though, aren't usually seen using doors, so we were a bit surprised to see @jodiejade91's rescue chicken letting herself in through the cat door. She walked on in like she owns the joint!
Recipe: Sweet Potato Dog Treats

Sweet potatoes are complex carbohydrates that are filled with vitamins and minerals required for a healthy canine diet. They offer a natural energy source and are easy to include in homemade dog food or treats. These simple sweet potato dog treats are easy to prepare and appetizing to most pups.
Halloween 'Broombas' Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now

When it comes to easy Halloween projects, you can always count on TikTok. The app is home to countless brilliant ideas, from "bubbling" cauldrons to spooky art makeovers. But lately, one DIY has been especially popular on TikTok, and it's known as the "broomba." If you're unfamiliar with a broomba,...
io9's Halloween Costume Show Week 2: All Outta Bubblegum

It’s week two of io9's annual costume show and we’re getting into the Halloween spirit of things with some throwbacks and four-legged cult hit looks. Special thanks to all our comment submissions who are helping us kick into gear for spooky time. We’ve also got a couple editorial team submissions thanks to our furchildren.
