Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Cooler end to the week with gusty winds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain showers that brought a trace to over a half an inch of rainfall in parts of the tri-state is out of the region as cooler, drier air filters in. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour will be possible during the afternoon. Friday morning will...
Fox 19
Sunny Skies Tuesday, Warming Mid 70′s
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a daytime high of 74 degrees and sunny on Tuesday afternoon. A cold front Wednesday into Thursday will bring the chance for rain showers Wednesday. In the morning it will only be scattered, light showers. However, by the late evening hours we will see a few thunderstorms and gusty winds. Winds will be breezy all day Wednesday and Thursday with gusts as high as 35mph.
WKRC
Record dry streak set to end, chance for severe storms with high winds
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A record dry streak will end Wednesday with showers and better storm chances late afternoon and into the early overnight. Temperatures reach the mid-70s but then clouds increase and rain and storms return through the afternoon and evening, ending a 16-day dry stretch. Local 12 meteorologist Brad Maushart says there is a slim chance a storm or two could be strong or severe.
Fox 19
Thunderstorms possible this week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will be another dry day with temperatures warmer than normal. Clouds will increase with the high temperature in the mid 70s. A cold front will being to bring the chance for rain Wednesday. In the morning it will only be scattered, light showers. However, by the evening hours we will see a few thunderstorms and gusty winds. Winds will be breezy all day Wednesday and Thursday with gusts as high as 35mph. Rain will end mid-morning Thursday with dry weather through most of the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
momcollective.com
Expert Advice to Keep Your Home Warm This Winter
Thank you, Thomas & Galbraith, for partnering with us to provide Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky moms trusted tips on how to keep our homes warm this winter!. Imagine this scenario. Your husband is out of town for work and the kids have late-night soccer practice. During the day, ole’ Mother Nature decides to throw a cold spell at us, and by the end of practice, your kids are sporting a blue hue on their lips that not even the best lipsticks can replicate.
Wake up, Cincinnati! Largest coffee festival in the Midwest returns in October
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival will be brewing up an exciting weekend for coffee and tea lovers October 22 and 23 with more than 50 vendors, contests, demonstrations and music.
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
Fox 19
Kenwood Towne Center will be closed on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kenwood Towne Center will not be open on Thanksgiving. The Kenwood Towne Center will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. The shopping mall is not alone in choosing to be closed for Thanksgiving. Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have already announced their doors will also be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvxu.org
Cincinnati police say it's 'all hands on deck' for BLINK
Cincinnati Police say the BLINK festival this weekend will be an "all hands on deck" event for them. Captain Doug Wiesman says that extends to all city departments. The emergency operations center will be running, and special response teams like SWAT will be deployed. “You have seen what’s happened nationally,...
wnewsj.com
Smoke testing scheduled for Northwest Wilmington, to begin Monday
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington and PRIME AE Group, Inc. have retained Burgess & Niple, Inc. to perform smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in northwest Wilmington beginning Monday, October 17. These tests will help determine the need for future improvements. It will be necessary for Burgess...
Fox 19
Inagural Skatefest Cincy launches during BLINK
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are heading downtown for BLINK, you might also want to bring a pair of skates for Skatefest Cincy. The rollerblading fun goes through Saturday at two different locations. Will Osborne, a skating enthusiast says, “it’s going to be very fun - it’s going to be...
Ramps reopen after crash involving semi, box truck in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in for an injury crash involving a semi-truck and a box truck around 7:50 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
Fox 19
BLINK is back starting with parade Thursday: What you need to know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK, our nation’s largest outdoor light festival, returns to Cincinnati this weekend for the first time since 2019. It all kicks off with a parade Downtown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. FOX19 NOW’s 11 p.m. newscast tonight after our 10 p.m. news is dedicated to...
WLWT 5
Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022
CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
WLWT 5
A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
Campbell County cheerleader dies more than a week after Cold Spring crash
Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
VIDEO: Thieves take pumpkins, destroy mailboxes on the West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thieves are stealing pumpkins from front porches and using them to bowl over mailboxes on the West Side of Cincinnati. Jennifer Tierney lives in Mack near Green and Miami townships. She’s one of several neighbors to wake Monday morning to her mailbox damaged. “Doors won’t close,”...
Comments / 0