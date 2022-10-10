CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will be another dry day with temperatures warmer than normal. Clouds will increase with the high temperature in the mid 70s. A cold front will being to bring the chance for rain Wednesday. In the morning it will only be scattered, light showers. However, by the evening hours we will see a few thunderstorms and gusty winds. Winds will be breezy all day Wednesday and Thursday with gusts as high as 35mph. Rain will end mid-morning Thursday with dry weather through most of the weekend.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO