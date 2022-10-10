Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Yankees Postpone Thursday Playoff Game Against Guardians
View the original article to see embedded media. After the Yankees defeated the Guardians 4–1 in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday night, Game 2 was scheduled to take place on Thursday in the Bronx. But with the weather forecast looking rough in the Northeast on Thursday, the...
MLB・
Clayton News Daily
The Most Improbable Caught Stealing in a Long, Long Time
As soon as Padres starter Yu Darvish walked Mookie Betts to lead off the fifth inning of last night’s NLDS Game 2 at Dodger Stadium, nearly everybody watching the game knew Betts would try to swipe second base. And almost certainly, he would be safe. The score was tied,...
Clayton News Daily
Carlos Correa to Opt Out of Twins Contract, Hit Free Agency
Carlos Correa has decided to test the free agency pool this offseason. The Twins shortstop chose to exercise his opt-out clause, allowing him to become a free agent, he told newspaper El Nuevo Día. He was set to make over $35 million with Minnesota next year, had he opted in. Correa’s decision comes after the first MLB season of his career in which he did not make an appearance in the playoffs.
Clayton News Daily
Hawks Talon win No. 1 pick in NBA 2K League draft
Hawks Talon GC received the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft via a lottery on Thursday. The club, affiliated with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, had just a 2.1 percent chance to win the first selection, according to the league's probabilities. The NBA 2K League used...
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Warner Executive Walks Back Comments About Barkley’s New Contract
View the original article to see embedded media. WarnerBrothers Discovery chief content officer Kathleen Finch hinted at a new contract for Charles Barkley earlier this week in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. While a new contract is still being discussed, Finch has since walked back the comments given in...
NBA・
Clayton News Daily
Report: Brian Robinson Jr. to Start Thursday vs. Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after he was shot twice during a suspected armed robbery attempt, Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Commanders on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Robinson made his regular season debut Sunday against...
Clayton News Daily
Report: GS Didn’t Want to Suspend Draymond for Ring Ceremony
View the original article to see embedded media. Draymond Green has been handed an undisclosed fine by the Warriors after a practice incident in which he punched guard Jordan Poole. After stepping away from the team, Green is set to return on Thursday, and will not be suspended for any games.
Clayton News Daily
Tyreek Hill Orders Specialized Dolphins Ping Pong Table to Replace Old One
View the original article to see embedded media. After starting the season 3–0, the Dolphins have dropped two games in a row and have been outscored 67–32 in the process. Earlier this week, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, along with the other team captains, decided to take the ping pong table out of the locker room in an effort to “focus more intently on the next opponent,” per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
Cowboys’ Jason Peters Discusses ’Nasty, Vulgar’ Philadelphia Fans
Jason Peters didn’t mince his words when sharing his opinion on Philadelphia fans ahead of the Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night. “I just know the Philly fans are f------ idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys—any team really,” the offensive lineman told the media Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “....They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Owners Don’t Plan on Voting Dan Snyder Out in Next NFL Meeting
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL owners do not plan to vote on the future of Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder at next week’s league meeting, per The Athletic. This news comes on the heels of an ESPN story published Thursday saying Snyder recently told a close associate he has enough information to “blow up” several NFL owners, the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL・
Clayton News Daily
Three Big Questions for the Trailblazers for This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has famously not run from the grind, but when it comes to a chance to win something in Portland, Dame may be out of time. Passing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer may be the biggest achievement that is realistic for him this season.
Clayton News Daily
Prochazka-Teixeira Rematch Set for UFC 282 in Las Vegas
View the original article to see embedded media. UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will put his title on the line for the first time when he faces the man he defeated for the belt, Glover Teixeira. The rematch will take place at UFC 282, which is scheduled for Dec....
Comments / 0