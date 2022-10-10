Carlos Correa has decided to test the free agency pool this offseason. The Twins shortstop chose to exercise his opt-out clause, allowing him to become a free agent, he told newspaper El Nuevo Día. He was set to make over $35 million with Minnesota next year, had he opted in. Correa’s decision comes after the first MLB season of his career in which he did not make an appearance in the playoffs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO