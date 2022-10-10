ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Midnight Club: Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history

A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club. It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining,...
How Mike Flanagan Cracked YA Horror With ‘The Midnight Club’ and Why He’s Eager to Make Another Movie

Mike Flanagan is not one to repeat himself. The horror filmmaker hand been cranking out excellent horror films like “Oculus,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil” and “Gerald’s Game” when he started crafting horror shows for Netflix, carving out a niche with binge-worthy limited series like the Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” the Henry James love story “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and the religion-centric vampire drama “Midnight Mass.” And for his next trick, Flanagan is trying something he’s never done before: kick off an ongoing series.
Iman Benson
Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Horror fans warn you to stay away from the newest Stephen King adaptation, branding it a waste of time

The spooky season is well underway, and as is tradition, not every movie and TV show is going to be champagne horror. In fact, some projects were always destined to bomb. While the likes of Werewolf by Night and Smile are being received quite positively, with the former sitting well above 90 percent, this is most certainly not the case of the Netflix adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is currently being brutally smacked around on Twitter.
‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Wilson Cruz & EP Tease Season 5’s ‘Fun Quest’ & ‘Different Kind of Stakes’ (VIDEO)

Star Trek: Discovery has always been fun, but it sounds like Season 5 could be a tad lighter than the Paramount+ drama has been in the past. Series star Wilson Cruz (who plays Dr. Hugh Culber) and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise sat down with Andrea Towers in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to tease the upcoming fifth season — which they’ve been filming since June — and share their excitement over finally getting to share a look at it with the fans. (The trailer debuted as part of the Star Trek Universe NYCC panel.)
The Midnight Club episode 5 review, recap, and analysis: 'See You Later'

Warning: spoilers for The Midnight Club episode 5 in this review. Turn back if you don't want to be spoiled!The Midnight Club reaches its halfway mark with an episode that ties various threads together, gives us a hefty dose of vital backstory, features a fun cameo from a Flanagan favorite, and raises the emotional stakes. Now this is more like it.‘Gimme A Kiss’ ended with Anya looking distinctly...
David Gordon Green’s ‘Exorcist’ Reboot, Starring Ellen Burstyn, to Start Filming in ‘a Couple Weeks’

As the “Halloween” franchise comes to a conclusion with “Halloween Ends,” director David Gordon Green is ready to reintroduce another horror classic on screen: “The Exorcist.” “We start in a couple of weeks, and we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and dive into the next great franchise,” Green told Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson at the “Halloween Ends” premiere Tuesday night. “We’ve got an amazing cast coming together and scripts we’re all excited about.” Universal spent $400 million on the forthcoming “Exorcist” trilogy, produced by Blumhouse, with Ellen Burstyn set to reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, the...
'The Lair' Trailer Sets Up 'The Descent' Director Neil Marshall's Haunting Return to Action Horror

Acclaimed horror director Neil Marshall is back in the action horror saddle with his latest film The Lair and a new trailer sets up one terrifying fight with beasts from below. The film follows Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Charlotte Kirk) after she's shot down in the middle of Afghanistan and forced to take shelter in a bunker in the desert. Once she goes down into the titular lair, however, she finds horrifying half-human half-alien biological weapons awakened and out for blood, leaving her fellow soldiers with no choice but to take down the army of monsters. It's slated to arrive in theaters, on Digital, and through VOD from RLJE Films on October 28.
'The Wonder' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot

If you love gritty period dramas and gripping psychological thrillers, you will not want to miss The Wonder on Netflix. Starring Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh, The Wonder follows the story of English nurse Lib Wright, who in the decade after the Great Famine is sent to the Irish Midlands to watch over a young girl who has allegedly not eaten in four months, surviving on only "manna from heaven."
Halloween Ends Director David Gordon Green Speaks Out on His Sequel to The Exorcist

When Halloween Ends, the exorcism begins. As revealed in 2021, David Gordon Green — director of the rebooted Halloween sequel trilogy that Ends on October 14th with the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) — is giving Pazuzu the 2018's Halloween treatment. Ellen Burstyn is reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, mother of the demonically-possessed Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair), in the 50-years-later Exorcist sequel to the original 1973 adaptation directed by William Friedkin. Green's Halloween trilogy producers Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are partnering with Halloween Ends streamer Peacock and Morgan Creek to launch its new Exorcist trilogy on October 13th, 2023.
