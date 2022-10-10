Read full article on original website
Related
"The Midnight Club" Carefully Hid Some "Hill House" And "Midnight Mass" Easter Eggs In Episodes, And Here They Are
Mike Flanagan's latest Netflix series The Midnight Club has a lot of great Easter eggs, like a voice cameo from Kate Siegel and many more.
The Midnight Club: Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history
A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club. It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining,...
How Mike Flanagan Cracked YA Horror With ‘The Midnight Club’ and Why He’s Eager to Make Another Movie
Mike Flanagan is not one to repeat himself. The horror filmmaker hand been cranking out excellent horror films like “Oculus,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil” and “Gerald’s Game” when he started crafting horror shows for Netflix, carving out a niche with binge-worthy limited series like the Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” the Henry James love story “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and the religion-centric vampire drama “Midnight Mass.” And for his next trick, Flanagan is trying something he’s never done before: kick off an ongoing series.
Netflix’s The Midnight Club Co-Creator Mike Flanagan Talks Big Finale Reveals, Plans For Season 2
Mike Flanagan talked to CinemaBlend about that twisty finale for Netflix's The Midnight Club, and what's coming next.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
EW.com
Halloween Ends director is 'confident' movie will be Jamie Lee Curtis' last appearance as Laurie Strode
While promoting Halloween Ends (out Oct. 14), star Jamie Lee Curtis has been insistent that her latest appearance as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode will also be her last. "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," Curtis recently said to EW. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans warn you to stay away from the newest Stephen King adaptation, branding it a waste of time
The spooky season is well underway, and as is tradition, not every movie and TV show is going to be champagne horror. In fact, some projects were always destined to bomb. While the likes of Werewolf by Night and Smile are being received quite positively, with the former sitting well above 90 percent, this is most certainly not the case of the Netflix adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is currently being brutally smacked around on Twitter.
Clayton News Daily
Win ‘Supernatural’ Collector’s Issue Signed by Jensen Ackles: Take Our ‘Winchesters’ Quiz!
How well do you know Supernatural after 15 seasons? Well, if you know it really well, you might be rewarded with a copy of the Supernatural Expanded Collector’s Issue signed by Jensen Ackles!. Ahead of the premiere of the prequel from Jensen and Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters, which is...
wegotthiscovered.com
First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need
What better way to kick off 2023’s horror slate than by capturing the essence of Chucky and thrusting it into the creative playground that is our late-stage capitalist technological hellscape?. If you’re horror icon James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring universe) or high-profile producer Jason Blum (The Black Phone,...
Clayton News Daily
‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Wilson Cruz & EP Tease Season 5’s ‘Fun Quest’ & ‘Different Kind of Stakes’ (VIDEO)
Star Trek: Discovery has always been fun, but it sounds like Season 5 could be a tad lighter than the Paramount+ drama has been in the past. Series star Wilson Cruz (who plays Dr. Hugh Culber) and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise sat down with Andrea Towers in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to tease the upcoming fifth season — which they’ve been filming since June — and share their excitement over finally getting to share a look at it with the fans. (The trailer debuted as part of the Star Trek Universe NYCC panel.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Midnight Club episode 5 review, recap, and analysis: 'See You Later'
Warning: spoilers for The Midnight Club episode 5 in this review. Turn back if you don't want to be spoiled!The Midnight Club reaches its halfway mark with an episode that ties various threads together, gives us a hefty dose of vital backstory, features a fun cameo from a Flanagan favorite, and raises the emotional stakes. Now this is more like it.‘Gimme A Kiss’ ended with Anya looking distinctly...
The Stephen King Book That Hasn't Been Adapted But Would Make 'A Great Movie,' According To King Himself
Stephen King thinks there is some untapped cinematic potential in one of his books that has gone basically untouched by Hollywood.
Collider
Mike Flanagan’s Trademarks Are All Present In His Kickstarter-Funded Debut, 'Absentia'
Somewhere in between the crowd-pleasing terror of recent studio efforts like Barbarian and The Black Phone and the more comparatively ponderous trauma horror of the A24 camp exists the comfortable-yet-compelling middle ground offered by writer and director Mike Flanagan. Simply put, Mike Flanagan is one of the most intriguing and...
Clayton News Daily
Emily Blunt Braves Violent Wild West in New Trailer for ‘The English’ (VIDEO)
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer are embarking on a violent trek across the American Wild West in Prime Video‘s upcoming drama series The English, set to premiere on November 11. Described as an “epic chase Western,” The English is written and directed by Hugo Blick (The Shadow Line) and...
David Gordon Green’s ‘Exorcist’ Reboot, Starring Ellen Burstyn, to Start Filming in ‘a Couple Weeks’
As the “Halloween” franchise comes to a conclusion with “Halloween Ends,” director David Gordon Green is ready to reintroduce another horror classic on screen: “The Exorcist.” “We start in a couple of weeks, and we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and dive into the next great franchise,” Green told Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson at the “Halloween Ends” premiere Tuesday night. “We’ve got an amazing cast coming together and scripts we’re all excited about.” Universal spent $400 million on the forthcoming “Exorcist” trilogy, produced by Blumhouse, with Ellen Burstyn set to reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, the...
Collider
'The Lair' Trailer Sets Up 'The Descent' Director Neil Marshall's Haunting Return to Action Horror
Acclaimed horror director Neil Marshall is back in the action horror saddle with his latest film The Lair and a new trailer sets up one terrifying fight with beasts from below. The film follows Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Charlotte Kirk) after she's shot down in the middle of Afghanistan and forced to take shelter in a bunker in the desert. Once she goes down into the titular lair, however, she finds horrifying half-human half-alien biological weapons awakened and out for blood, leaving her fellow soldiers with no choice but to take down the army of monsters. It's slated to arrive in theaters, on Digital, and through VOD from RLJE Films on October 28.
'The Wonder' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
If you love gritty period dramas and gripping psychological thrillers, you will not want to miss The Wonder on Netflix. Starring Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh, The Wonder follows the story of English nurse Lib Wright, who in the decade after the Great Famine is sent to the Irish Midlands to watch over a young girl who has allegedly not eaten in four months, surviving on only "manna from heaven."
ComicBook
Halloween Ends Director David Gordon Green Speaks Out on His Sequel to The Exorcist
When Halloween Ends, the exorcism begins. As revealed in 2021, David Gordon Green — director of the rebooted Halloween sequel trilogy that Ends on October 14th with the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) — is giving Pazuzu the 2018's Halloween treatment. Ellen Burstyn is reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, mother of the demonically-possessed Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair), in the 50-years-later Exorcist sequel to the original 1973 adaptation directed by William Friedkin. Green's Halloween trilogy producers Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are partnering with Halloween Ends streamer Peacock and Morgan Creek to launch its new Exorcist trilogy on October 13th, 2023.
Comments / 0