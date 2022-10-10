Read full article on original website
‘The Rings of Power’: Every Clue That The Stranger Is Gandalf (So Far)
'The Rings of Power' hasn't revealed the identity of The Stranger, but there's reason to think he is a younger version of Gandalf.
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star Morfydd Clark Confirms Galadriel Believes Her Husband Celeborn is Dead — But Is He?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” deals with the devastating fallout of the eruption of Mount Doom. Our heroes are scattered, our villains appear to be victorious, and Galadriel is finally explaining one key part of her history. This week’s Rings of Power episode on Prime Video finally confirms that, yes, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is married to an elf named Celeborn. So where is he? Well, as Galadriel explains in a touching exchange with Theo (Tyroe Muhafin), she believes he is dead. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 opens...
3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 7
'The Rings of Power' Episode 7 sets the stage for big things to come, and it also features a few noteworthy 'Lord of the Rings' Easter Eggs.
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Production starts for season two, as Morfydd Clark reveals that Galadriel was never supposed to be likable
As the season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, reactions to the series are starting to even out. Early responses to Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering were starkly polarized, but recent episodes have proved that the series has what it takes to shoulder the immense responsibility of Tolkien’s work. The non-traditional approach to characterization and storytelling is throwing some viewers for a loop, but one of the show’s stars assures fans that it’s all intentional. Not every character’s strengths are in their charm.
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Casts ‘The Strain’ Star Kevin Durand (Exclusive)
Kevin Durand is the latest actor joining the growing cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century’s continuation of the long-running property. Durand joins a cast that includes Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon and Eka Darville. The film picks up many years after the conclusion of the previous trilogy, which starred Andy Serkis as ape leader Caesar and ended with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. That film followed Caesar as he led his people to the promised land after much turmoil.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts 'Jessica Jones'...
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
‘The Rings of Power’ Finale: Episode Release Date, Time, and Our Predictions
Here is the release date and our predictions for the season 1 finale of ‘The Rings of Power’ following the penultimate episode
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon teases Sauron for episode 8 as fans ponder Celeborn’s fate
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost through with its first season, and with so many plot lines already resolving themselves as we build towards the epic finale, Amazon has promised fans that they’re finally going to know who Sauron was all along. But that’s...
The Rings of Power showrunners discuss the birth of an iconic Lord of the Rings location
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power offers a surprise look at the origins of a famous location
Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power
A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
Andor's Diego Luna teases major time jumps ahead
Andor star Diego Luna has revealed fans can expect to see some time skips coming up in the show. Speaking to TVLine about the series, Luna, who plays titular character Cassian Andor, explained what fans can expect to see from the first season. "We have 12 episodes to cover a...
Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned
Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
16 "Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Behind-The-Scenes Facts, Straight From The Cast Themselves
"I can't believe I'm in a Tolkien story now; it feels utterly bananas."
Who is Galadriel’s husband in The Rings of Power?
Like Theo, that rambunctious Middle-earth scamp, a lot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers are a little taken aback from one key revelation in episode 7 of the Amazon series: Galadriel has a husband? Like a real, exchanged vows, signed the papers, emergency contact of a spouse?
Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Reveals Part 1 Premiere Date on HBO Max During NYCC
Next month will mark one year since the third season of Doom Patrol came to an end, and fans have been eager for news about the fourth season. The show was renewed last October, but no release date has been shared until now. During New York Comic-Con, a new Doom Patrol trailer was released in addition to details about the fourth season's release date (via Deadline). The lovable group of downtrodden superheroes are back, and it looks like they'll be facing some new challenges.
Ahsoka: Actor Who Plays Grand Admiral Thrawn Reportedly Revealed
Last month, Lucasfilm made it official that up-and-coming actor Eman Esfandi has been chosen to play Ezra Bridger in the highly anticipated Ahsoka series. In case you weren't aware, several reports say that the MandoVerse spinoff show will serve as an extension of Star Wars Rebels which ended in 2018 after a successful four-year run.
Marvel's Blade reboot is put on hold amid search for new director after Bassam Tariq exited the vampire film starring Mahershala Ali
The highly anticipated vampire slayer superhero movie Blade has been put on hold. Marvel Studios has decided to 'temporarily shut down production-related activities in Atlanta' as they search for a new director, after Bassam Tariq exited the project two weeks ago according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie - which...
Rings of Power actor Morfydd Clark talks Galadriel's surprise revelation in episode 7
Exclusive: We spoke to the actor behind Galadriel about her surprise revelation in episode 7
‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Talks Josh, Allie, Serena Love Triangle in Spooky New Episode
Wasn’t the CSI: Vegas Halloween episode last week? Brace yourself for more frights as the Crime Lab team tackles an “evocative and spooky case,” says Matt Lauria, who plays the drama’s confident Level III CSI Josh Folsom. In Season 2 Episode 3, “Story of a Gun” (airing Thursday, October 13 on CBS), a Nevada ghost town, a now-abandoned car crash at a telephone pole appears to have claimed the driver’s life, but, of course, details don’t add up.
