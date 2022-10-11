ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'

A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
Salon

Oath Keepers trial highlights the right's obsession with finding cheat codes for real life

Prior to the opening arguments in the Oath Keepers trial for seditious conspiracy, the media buzzed with speculation over the "novel" defense being offered by the leader of the militia, Stewart Rhodes, and the legal team. As the Associated Press reports, even though members of the group stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, lawyers were prepared to argue that the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy are innocent, despite mounting evidence of prior organizing. Rhodes, his team claims, believed the president would invoke the Insurrection Act to call up militias, which means the defendants thought they were acting under legal orders from the president.
TheDailyBeast

Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Texted About Bloody Civil ‘War’ Before Jan. 6

Prosecutors say his messages show a plot to keep Trump in office.Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes talked openly of civil war in the weeks before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, prosecutors revealed on Friday.Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers are currently on trial for seditious conspiracy related to their alleged involvement in the Capitol breach. Authorities accuse the group of a plot to keep Donald Trump in office by preventing President Joe Biden’s victory from being certified. In text messages to allies, unveiled in court on Friday, Rhodes called on Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and mobilize the military...
thesource.com

Documents Reveal The FBI Followed Aretha Franklin For 40 Years

According to a recent report from NPR, a file that was declassified by the FBI shows that the federal agency collected information on the late, legendary singer Aretha Franklin for over four decades via surveillance and fake phone calls in their efforts to fin out how deeply the “Respect” singer was involved in the Civil Rights movement, the Black Power movement and communism.
