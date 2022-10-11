ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama safety signed to Bills practice squad

One of Alabama’s former safeties, Jared Mayden, signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Monday. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles before being released in September. Mayden spent four seasons playing safety at Alabama. He recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions. The native...
Jets X-Factor

Joe Douglas’s 2021-22 draft classes are powering Jets’ resurgence

Joe Douglas has hit on both premium and lesser picks in the last two drafts. The New York Jets are on a mission to silence their doubters. A 3-2 start has started to shift the conversation surrounding the team. Though “Same Old Jets” is a long way from over, the Jets sit in fifth place in the AFC playoff picture.
On3.com

Gators in the NFL: Week Five

DJ Humphries – Humphries started at left tackle on Sunday for the Cardinals in their 20-17 loss against the Eagles. Marco Wilson – Wilson finished with eight total tackles in the loss. Atlanta Falcons. Kyle Pitts – the 2020 Mackey Award winner was inactive with a hamstring injury...
GAINESVILLE, FL

