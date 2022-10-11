Read full article on original website
Colts mailbag: Who replaces Kwity Paye? O-Line changes? Why don't Alec Pierce and Jelani Woods play more?
The Colts are fresh off a mini bye following one of the ugliest and more bizarre wins you will see, but it's a win nonetheless. The 12-9 overtime victory over the Broncos moves the Colts to 2-2-1, keeping them firmly in the mix in a vulnerable AFC South but also looking like a team needing massive improvement.
Former Alabama safety signed to Bills practice squad
One of Alabama’s former safeties, Jared Mayden, signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Monday. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles before being released in September. Mayden spent four seasons playing safety at Alabama. He recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions. The native...
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Injuries to Rashaad Penny, Damien Harris, James Conner, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Lions, Raiders, Texans, and Titans on byes. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6...
Deion Jones excited for 'fresh start' with Browns, hopes to play; Denzel Ward missing,Greedy Williams trending
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns defense has been bruised and battered the last two games, especially in the run game. After playing respectable against the run in the first three games, the the Browns have given up 440 yards in just the last two games. Overall, the Browns are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joe Douglas’s 2021-22 draft classes are powering Jets’ resurgence
Joe Douglas has hit on both premium and lesser picks in the last two drafts. The New York Jets are on a mission to silence their doubters. A 3-2 start has started to shift the conversation surrounding the team. Though “Same Old Jets” is a long way from over, the Jets sit in fifth place in the AFC playoff picture.
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan running back excels as Tennessee Titans’ lead kick returner
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on pace for another 1,300-plus rushing yards this season and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. That production, however, hasn’t prevented his backup Hassan Haskins from making an impact as an NFL rookie. The Titans drafted the former...
The Athletic Suggests Bold Replacement for Lions DC Aaron Glenn
Could a former NFL head coach be the answer for the Detroit Lions' defense?
New Browns LB Deion Jones was ‘staying dangerous’; aims to help replace Anthony Walker Jr. and face Patriots
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns had a changing of the guard of sorts at middle linebacker on Wednesday, with newcomer Deion Jones practicing with the team for the first time, and Anthony Walker Jr. returning to the building and watching for awhile from the sidelines on crutches and in a full left-leg brace.
Gators in the NFL: Week Five
DJ Humphries – Humphries started at left tackle on Sunday for the Cardinals in their 20-17 loss against the Eagles. Marco Wilson – Wilson finished with eight total tackles in the loss. Atlanta Falcons. Kyle Pitts – the 2020 Mackey Award winner was inactive with a hamstring injury...
