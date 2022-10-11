It took a bit for Georgia to get going in Saturday’s game against Auburn, but once the Bulldogs got rolling against their bitter SEC West rival, they didn’t slow down. Georgia held Auburn in check for four quarters and pulled away with a dominant second half on its way to a 42-10 victory. The win was more of the same for the Bulldogs against the Tigers, as Georgia has now won the last six games against Auburn and also boasts an eight-game winning streak over Auburn when the game is played in Sanford Stadium.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO