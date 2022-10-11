Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders-Eddie Robinson Jr.: Nothing to see here
Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson's meeting of the minds was something that just happens, writes Vaughn R. Wilson. The post Deion Sanders-Eddie Robinson Jr.: Nothing to see here appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Georgia football community reacts to ‘big flip’ of running back Roderick Robinson
It may have taken a little while longer than usual, but Georgia finally has its running back for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Dell McGee was able to flip 4-star running back Roderick Robinson on Monday afternoon. The San Diego, Ca., native flipped his commitment from UCLA following a visit to...
TV, commentators set for UGA vs. Vanderbilt game
The (6-0, 3-0) Georgia Bulldogs host the (3-3, 0-2) Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15. Kickoff time for the SEC East clash is 3:30 p.m. ET. Vanderbilt is off to a much better start this season. The Commodores have been much more competitive in 2022. Vanderbilt went 2-10 during the 2021 college football season.
Breaking down the biggest plays in Georgia's home victory over Auburn
It took a bit for Georgia to get going in Saturday’s game against Auburn, but once the Bulldogs got rolling against their bitter SEC West rival, they didn’t slow down. Georgia held Auburn in check for four quarters and pulled away with a dominant second half on its way to a 42-10 victory. The win was more of the same for the Bulldogs against the Tigers, as Georgia has now won the last six games against Auburn and also boasts an eight-game winning streak over Auburn when the game is played in Sanford Stadium.
Preps To Pros: Is Brent Key turning around Georgia Tech?
In this excerpt of Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna gives praise to Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key on how he's turned around the Yellow Jackets' fortunes after the firing of Geoff Collins.
Anthony Davis Played With Large Hole in His Shorts Wednesday
AD played through an unfortunate shorts situation to put together a strong game.
Georgia football commitment Roderick Robinson II rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and San Diego Lincoln running back and new Georgia commitment Roderick Robinson II saw his rating rise from a 90 to a 91 and in doing so, entered the Top247 on 247Sports at No. 239 overall. He is the No. 13 running back in the country and the No. 17 overall recruit in California on 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound tailback flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia on Monday after coming off an official visit. He also took an official visit to Texas A&M last month.
