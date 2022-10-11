ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Breaking down the biggest plays in Georgia's home victory over Auburn

It took a bit for Georgia to get going in Saturday’s game against Auburn, but once the Bulldogs got rolling against their bitter SEC West rival, they didn’t slow down. Georgia held Auburn in check for four quarters and pulled away with a dominant second half on its way to a 42-10 victory. The win was more of the same for the Bulldogs against the Tigers, as Georgia has now won the last six games against Auburn and also boasts an eight-game winning streak over Auburn when the game is played in Sanford Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
Starkville, MS
Football
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
247Sports

Georgia football commitment Roderick Robinson II rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and San Diego Lincoln running back and new Georgia commitment Roderick Robinson II saw his rating rise from a 90 to a 91 and in doing so, entered the Top247 on 247Sports at No. 239 overall. He is the No. 13 running back in the country and the No. 17 overall recruit in California on 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound tailback flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia on Monday after coming off an official visit. He also took an official visit to Texas A&M last month.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy