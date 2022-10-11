Read full article on original website
Nick Cave says ‘Blonde’ is his favourite film of all time
Nick Cave has named the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde his favourite film of all time. The musician, who composed the score for the Netflix film with Warren Ellis, was asked to name his favourite film ever by a fan on his newsletter The Red Hand Files. In response to the...
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
This footage of a pre-fame Layne Staley sticking it to the PMRC in 1985 is a piece of grunge history
Watch a glammed-up, pre-Alice In Chains Layne Staley being interviewed on Seattle TV station KOMO News in the mid-80s
Bruno Mars Withdraws Silk Sonic From Grammy Awards Consideration
Bruno Mars has announced that Silk Sonic — the R&B duo consisting of him and Anderson .Paak — will not submit their album “An Evening With Silk Sonic” for Grammy consideration, he told Rolling Stone. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars said. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.” The album’s lead single, “Leave the Door Open,” was released in April of 2021 and...
Sade Makes New Music at Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard’s Relaunched Miraval Studios
Sade has been recording new music at the newly reopened Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” French producer and composer Damien Quintard, Miraval co-owner and operator, said of Sade and her band, the first artists to record in the iconic studio since its reopening after being shuttered for more than 20 years.
A Kurt Cobain-Inspired Opera Just Opened in London
Jerry Springer, Chelsea Manning and Britney Spears aren’t people who have a lot in common, but they all share one quality — they’ve each been the subject of an opera. And now, you can add Kurt Cobain to that list. London’s Royal Opera House is currently home to a production of Last Days, a work from composer Oliver Leith which adapts Gus Van Sant’s film of the same name — which itself was inspired by the final days of Cobain’s life.
Someone has mashed up Slipknot's Duality with the Space Jam song and it...actually works. No, really
Wave your hands in the air if you...push your fingers into your eyes?
Why Scott Disick Waited To Return To ‘The Kardashians’ After Tough Time Filming 1st Season (Exclusive)
The Kardashians viewers have been seeing a lot less of Scott Disick on the show’s second season. Scott appeared on season 2 for the first time during the Oct. 13 episode, where he shared a brief scene with Kendall Jenner. This was quite a contrast to his involvement in season 1, which heavily featured Scott as he struggled with where he stood in the family amidst Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s budding relationship. “After a really emotionally challenging first season, Scott just needed to take a step back,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He just needed a break from [filming] and from Kourtney/Travis, as he knew this was an ongoing narrative.”
Paramount’s Untitled ‘Avatar’ Film to Be Animated in Australia by Flying Bark
European-Australian firm Flying Bark Productions has been appointed as the animator of the first of three untitled ‘Avatar’ films from Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. The film series, derived from the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra “animated series, originally created for Nickelodeon by Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, was announced earlier this year. The first feature will be directed by Lauren Montgomery, with Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino producing. Flying Bark, which is based in Belgium and has major facilities in Sydney, Australia, describes the film series as “[pushing] the style and boundaries of hybrid animation [..] it will couple traditional...
Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion Sets ‘The Netanyahu Paradox’, Alex Parkinson Sea Rescue Doc As Indie’s Founders Talk Up Opportunities After Selling To Leonine Studios
EXCLUSIVE: German doc maker Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion is lining up feature-length projects on former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and another from the UK’s Lucy, the Human Chimp director Alex Parkinson. Deadline can reveal the Reeperbahn Special Unit 65 producer, which we last week reported had sold to Leonine Studios, is working on The Netanyahu Paradox and Lost at Sea – The Longest Night (working title). The company has also confirmed a second season of Reeperbahn – Special Unit 65. It is already part-funded, with the award-winning doc series about German cops fighting organized crime in the 1980s moving into the 1990s for a new run. The news came in a wide-ranging...
Music Industry Moves: Muddy Waters Estate Signs Worldwide Admin Deal With Sony Music Publishing
The estate of Chicago blues pioneer Muddy Waters has signed a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing to administer his complete catalog of songs, including legendary hits such as “Mannish Boy,” “Rollin’ Stone,” “Champagne & Reefer,” “I Can’t Be Satisfied,” and more. Waters, real name McKinley Morganfield, is widely considered one of the most influential figures in blues and rock-and-roll in the U.S. and globally. His legacy has gone on to inspire artists across generations from Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page to Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger and countless others. “Muddy Waters was without a doubt one of the most impactful...
Rico Swavey: 5 Things To Know About ‘Big Brother Naija’ Contestant Dead At 29
Rico Swavey was a contestant on the third season of Big Brother Naija. He was involved in a fatal road accident in the city of Lagos. Rico, born Patrick Fakoya, was pursuing a career in music at the time of his death. “We lost him… We lost our boy,” tweeted...
Leprous guitarist Tor Oddmund Suhrke on his prog fanbase’s insatiable appetite for odd time signatures and going from massage table to festival stage
The Norwegian prog frontiersmen's new album, Aphelion, is a study in big musical ideas, articulated with restraint, with crowdsourced input as to where they take its finale. Leprous guitarist Tor Oddmund Suhrke makes magic with his hands. This much is clear through over 20 dynamic years with the Norwegian prog outfit – from the metallic riff-play of their earliest efforts, to Suhrke’s gracefully low-gain approach on 2021’s Aphelion.
Wilco’s ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ Hits Top 10 on Album Sales Chart for First Time, After 20th Anniversary Reissue
Wilco’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot jumps back onto Billboard’s album charts following its 20th anniversary deluxe reissue on Sept. 30. The set, first released in 2002, re-enters Top Album Sales (dated Oct. 15) at a new peak of No. 4 – and its first week in the top 10 – with 13,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 6 (up from a negligible sales sum a week earlier). The album was remastered and reissued across an array of formats, including many with a robust amount of bonus tracks. The formats available on the more affordable end of the...
Faith Guitars celebrates its 20th anniversary with three stylishly appointed The Twenty Legacy acoustic models
Each limited-edition model flashes luxurious abalone binding, torrefied Sitka spruce tops, Fishman Matrix-T-Blend electronics and a show-stopping Tree of Life fretboard inlay. 2022 marks 20 years since the inception of Faith Guitars, and to mark the milestone the British boutique acoustic guitar brand has expanded its Legacy Series with three celebratory ‘The Twenty’ models.
Rainy Miller’s “July iii” feels like a new start
To make new album Desquamation (Fire, Burn. Nobody), out November 2 via Head II, British artist Rainy Miller had to confront the very reasons he makes music. Lacking motivation and questioning his own motivations for creating, Miller says he began to "step away from his objectivity as a musician," and move toward a more honest and emotional input for his work.
Punk Drummers Being Overqualified for Their Jobs
Never underestimate a punk rock drummer. Their preferred genre may not always call for the most technical playing, but behind the simplicity often lies a mastery of the kit. When Marky Ramone was the longest-serving drummer for the Ramones, he rarely played more than a fast 4/4 beat. However, Ramone is highly skilled in jazz and rock n roll drumming, as he’s showcased in solo performances across the globe. In one demonstration, Marky even threw down one of his sticks without missing a beat as he wailed on his toms.
Lamborghini Pays Tribute To The Beatles With A 1960s Classic
Everyone loves a good tribute now and then, especially when it's from exotic car makers like Lamborghini. The Italian supercar manufacturer loves paying respects to models of old and adores celebrating a birthday or two. Still, it rarely pays tribute to the arts, and especially not to the most British of all bands, the Beatles.
