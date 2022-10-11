ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news – live: Vance slated for ‘kissing Trump’s ass’ as new details of McCarthy’s Jan 6 call emerge

By Oliver O'Connell,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Andrew Naughtie
Trump-backed Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance was ridiculed by his opponent last night for “kissing ass” to get the former president’s endorsement.

In a televised debate, Mr Vance’s Democratic opponent Tim Ryan quoted Mr Trump himself describing how Mr Vance had gone about securing his support.

Accusing Mr Vance of a “lack of courage,” Mr Ryan declared: “I’m from Ohio I don’t kiss anyone’s ass like him. Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser.”

Meanwhile, an extract from an upcoming book on the GOP’s support for Mr Trump has revealed new details of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s infamous call with Mr Trump during the January 6 Capitol attack.

According to Politico, when Mr Trump told Mr McCarthy that the people storming the building were “more upset” than his party about the supposed theft of the election, Mr McCarthy responded: “More upset? They’re trying to f***ing kill me!”

