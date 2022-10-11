ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Raiders’ upset bid of Chiefs hilariously ended with Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams colliding on fourth down

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Against a divisional rival, with the risk of falling to a disastrous 1-4 on the line, the Raiders put in a spirited effort against the Chiefs (-7.5) on Monday night. Even with a heated Patrick Mahomes lighting it up with Travis Kelce all evening, Las Vegas still had a chance to win the game at the very end.

They got the crucial stop. They got the ball in Derek Carr’s hands with the Chiefs playing on their heels. It should’ve been a golden opportunity to stun the hometown Kansas City crowd.

Alas, if only Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow — the Raiders’ two best receivers, mind you — could’ve been on the same page. On a fourth-and-short, with a game on the line, Carr went to Adams. Or Renfrow.

Honestly, I’m not sure who the ball was intended for (probably Adams), given the collision. All I know is it effectively ended the game. (Note: Kansas City would win 30-29.)

You know, the Raiders still had a lot of work to do. But you’d typically like your No. 1 receiver and top slot receiver to know where both are supposed to be on the field. I don’t know what happened between the pair. Once again, I just know it killed the Las Vegas rally.

NFL fans had so many jokes and memes about the Adams-Renfrow collision on fourth down

