Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts

Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Mike Tolbert
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
#Raiders#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Touchdowns
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes hangs an old friend out to dry

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1. Yes, they should be 4-0 right now, after losing to the Indianapolis Colts, purely by shooting themselves in the foot. Of course, there were other reasons they lost too. Chiefs fans and media will say a large part was because of special teams, and it was.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News

Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
KANSAS CITY, MO

