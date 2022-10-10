InStride Health Raises $26M for Virtual Pediatric Behavioral Health Platform, Inks Deal with McLean Hospital

Read full article on original website
Geode CMO: 7 Steps for Mental Health Startups to Regain Trust
In the context of reduced stigma, increased demand for mental health services and the high barriers people face finding local traditional care, private investors have identified an opportunity for innovation as well as profit. As a result, private investment into startup mental health companies has skyrocketed over the last five...
Folx Health Will Launch Behavioral Health Services Following $30M Series B
LGBTQIA+ digital health startup FOLX Health will add mental and behavioral health services following a $30 million Series B funding round. The Boston-based startup announced the funding round on Wednesday. The funding will also support the company’s newly launched business-to-business (B2B) service and other virtual care offerings. The behavioral...
Brave Health Leans Into Value-Based Care Model Following $40M Round
Brave Health has landed $40 million in a Series C funding round led by Town Hall Venture’s newly-announced $350 million fund. The Miami-based, Medicaid-focused virtual behavioral health company has raised a total of $60 million. It will use the new funding to expand into new markets and into more value-based care arrangements with payers.
Seeking to Challenge the Status Quo, Thriveworks Pilots New Youth Mental Health Offering in 12 States
Lynchburg, Virginia-based Thriveworks has opened new youth mental health services in 18 sites across 12 states. The new offering, called TherapyLand, will provide services to children ages 12 and younger for developmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, ADHD, parental divorce, grief and loss, defiance and bullying, among others. TherapyLand is being...
American Addiction Centers Names New COO to Lead Strategic Direction
American Addiction Centers named Ellen-Jo Boschert as its new chief operating officer. The Brentwood, Tennessee-based addiction treatment company announced Tuesday that Boschert’s appointment is effective Oct. 17. She comes to the role with more than 30 years of experience managing multi-site and multi-state health care organizations. At American Addiction...
Disturbing experiment successfully combined human brain cells with a living rat’s brain
Scientists have completed a brain cell transplant, combining lab-grown clumps of human brain cells with those of newborn rats. The experiment is disturbing, but there’s a good reason behind the move. The scientists working on the investigation say they hope that the research will help them learn more about human neuropsychiatric disorders.
What Causes Red Ear Syndrome
Although it sounds self-explanatory, red ear syndrome is more than just your ear turning red. In fact, being aware of the causes is crucial.
The risk of heart inflammation is higher for COVID infections than the vaccine
An echocardiogram detects heart rhythms. Deposit PhotosMyocarditis can cause chest pain, shortness of breath, and irregular heartbeat.
