Salt Lake City, UT

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team

Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley

The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
DALLAS, TX
Idaho State Journal

Column: I'll be rooting for the Utah Jazz...to lose

Ever since my brother introduced me to the joy and pain of being a sports fan more than half a century ago, I’ve used my fandom to escape for awhile from the challenges of real life. The more different teams I followed, the more opportunities for positive results. It seemed like there was always some team that was doing well and that I could escape with during difficult times. I gotta tell you, though, this last weekend there was no escape. On Saturday, Idaho State’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA Analysis Network

Atlanta Hawks Emerge As Jae Crowder Trade Suitor

The Atlanta Hawks front office wanted to make sure that they didn’t make the same mistake this NBA offseason as they did last year. After advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the front office decided to run it back, retaining virtually the same rotation. The results were...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Hawks emerge as suitor for Jae Crowder as Suns forward seeks trade out of Phoenix, per report

It appears as though Jae Crowder will play somewhere other than Phoenix in the coming season, and perhaps his new home will be in Atlanta. The Hawks have emerged as a suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward, according to Shams Charania. Faced with a diminished role with the Suns, Crowder requested a trade away from Phoenix over the offseason, and the Suns have been actively looking to grant his wish. Crowder has been away from the team throughout training camp and preseason play thus far.
PHOENIX, AZ
Akron Beacon Journal

'Unlocked a few things': Partnership between Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland grows

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland wasn’t just chilling on his patio enjoying the fresh air after the Cavaliers traded for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on Sept. 1. For a couple hours each day for two weeks, Garland would sit in front of a small television outside at his home in Nashville, watching film of Mitchell’s five years with the Utah Jazz.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 NBA preview: Ja Morant and Co. look to build off success, take next step in West

The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the surprise teams in the NBA last season. After squeaking into the postseason via the play-in tournament two years ago, Memphis finished with the second-best record in the entire league in 2021-22, and the team advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015. The Grizzlies were ultimately bested by the Golden State Warriors in six games in the conference semifinals, but they certainly put the league on notice. Now, they'll look to build off that success that they had last season and take another step forward in the coming campaign.
MEMPHIS, TN
