Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team
Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley
The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
BYU and Utah both miss out on commitment from elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes
Keanu Dawes announced that he has committed to the Rice Owls after considering the BYU Cougars and Utah Runnin’ Utes
Column: I'll be rooting for the Utah Jazz...to lose
Ever since my brother introduced me to the joy and pain of being a sports fan more than half a century ago, I’ve used my fandom to escape for awhile from the challenges of real life. The more different teams I followed, the more opportunities for positive results. It seemed like there was always some team that was doing well and that I could escape with during difficult times. I gotta tell you, though, this last weekend there was no escape. On Saturday, Idaho State’s...
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns message to skeptics of Rudy Gobert trade
In a league dominated by guards and do-it-all wings who possess prototypical guard skills, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to pursue another avenue to title contention, doubling down on “big ball” after acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz this past offseason to pair up with Karl-Anthony Towns in a supersized frontcourt.
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
Jazz Have Two Trades Left to Maximize Victor Wembanyama Odds
The Utah Jazz can't be done working the trade market if tanking is the objective.
Atlanta Hawks Emerge As Jae Crowder Trade Suitor
The Atlanta Hawks front office wanted to make sure that they didn’t make the same mistake this NBA offseason as they did last year. After advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the front office decided to run it back, retaining virtually the same rotation. The results were...
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Hawks emerge as suitor for Jae Crowder as Suns forward seeks trade out of Phoenix, per report
It appears as though Jae Crowder will play somewhere other than Phoenix in the coming season, and perhaps his new home will be in Atlanta. The Hawks have emerged as a suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward, according to Shams Charania. Faced with a diminished role with the Suns, Crowder requested a trade away from Phoenix over the offseason, and the Suns have been actively looking to grant his wish. Crowder has been away from the team throughout training camp and preseason play thus far.
Detroit Pistons PF Marvin Bagley III suffers non-contact injury
According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have lost PF Marvin Bagley III to an injury. On Tuesday night, the Pistons hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in their third preseason game of the year. What happened to Marvin Bagley III?. According to multiple reports, Marvin Bagley III was injured during the...
'Unlocked a few things': Partnership between Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland grows
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland wasn’t just chilling on his patio enjoying the fresh air after the Cavaliers traded for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on Sept. 1. For a couple hours each day for two weeks, Garland would sit in front of a small television outside at his home in Nashville, watching film of Mitchell’s five years with the Utah Jazz.
Are the Utah Jazz going to be the least watchable team in the NBA this season?
ESPN’s Zach Lowe released the first part of his annual NBA League Pass rankings, and he has the Utah Jazz dead last in the NBA
Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 NBA preview: Ja Morant and Co. look to build off success, take next step in West
The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the surprise teams in the NBA last season. After squeaking into the postseason via the play-in tournament two years ago, Memphis finished with the second-best record in the entire league in 2021-22, and the team advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015. The Grizzlies were ultimately bested by the Golden State Warriors in six games in the conference semifinals, but they certainly put the league on notice. Now, they'll look to build off that success that they had last season and take another step forward in the coming campaign.
Marvin Bagley III Sidelined To Start Pistons’ Season
The Detroit Pistons hold high hopes for what Marvin Bagley III will offer on the court during the 2022-23 NBA season. It may take some time before they are able to see it come to fruition. Bagley slipped awkwardly early in the Pistons’ preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
Without Jae Crowder, who will step up to help Phoenix Suns bench get physical?
It's Week 3 of training camp and Jae Crowder still hasn't been traded. Suns coach Monty Williams wants him to be dealt before their regular season opener on Oct. 19. Crowder's starting four spot replacement, Cam Johnson, is out with a right thumb injury for the rest of the preseason, so Torrey Craig is starting for him. ...
