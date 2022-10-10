ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
The Independent

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale TV deals: The best offers on Samsung, Panasonic, Hisense and more

After months of rumours, the Prime Early Access 2022 sale is here, with savings on everything from home appliances and household essentials to laptops and tech. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day and its sister sale is set to look the same, with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below £1,000.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt can be difficult to weed out the rubbish deals from the good ones though, with 16-digit model numbers and discontinued sets making that search much more difficult....
CNET

Prime Day Deals Under $25: Last Chance to Save Big

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is well underway, bringing with it thousands of deals. We're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, but there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered. We are in the last stretch so now is the time to grab these bargains while you can.
Digital Trends

The 5 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s rival October Prime Day sale

Amazon brought back Prime Day deals for another round this year with its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, also known as the October Prime Day, so retailers like Best Buy have launched their own discounts in response. The Best Buy Prime Day sale includes significant price cuts on a wide range of laptops, and since there are just too many to choose from, we’ve gathered the five best laptop deals right here to help you narrow down your options.
Digital Trends

Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99

If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
CNET

Best Buy's 48-Hour Sale: Tracking the Top Deals Until Midnight

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, officially kicked off yesterday and will end tonight at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), in less than 10 hours.
TODAY.com

Score up to 80% off the 68 best Amazon Prime Early Access deals right now

The wait is over: Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is finally here! We've been counting down the days until the Prime-exclusive event — which Amazon says is full of "Black Friday-caliber deals" — and if you're like us, you're more than ready to start shopping. From fashion essentials...
TechRadar

Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals

Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
