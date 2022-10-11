ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Mariners vs. Astros schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 ALDS games

The Mariners squeaked by the Blue Jays with a historic comeback in the wild card round, but things aren't getting any easier for Scott Servais' crew. The Mariners will now face the No. 1 team in the American League, the Astros, who dominated them in the regular season. The Astros won the season series 12-7, including six of their last seven meetings. This series features two of the best defensive teams in MLB, with the Astros sitting at third in defensive efficiency at .719 and the Mariners (a rather distant) fourth at .710.
Yakima Herald Republic

Servais explains Mariners’ decision to use Robbie Ray vs. Astros: ‘We have a really good process’

HOUSTON — Despite it being almost impossible to avoid on any form of social media, and the replays being shown constantly on MLB Network and ESPN over the past 24 hours, manager Scott Servais hasn’t watched or dissected the video of Yordan Alvarez sending a sinker from Robbie Ray into orbit for a three-run walkoff homer in the Astros’ stunning 8-7 victory Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.
FOX Sports

Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston's Valdez

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
ClutchPoints

Mariners: 3 MLB Playoff predictions for ALDS vs. Astros

The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros for the first time in the postseason in what should be an explosive American League Division Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Here we’ll discuss our Mariners ALDS predictions as they take on the Astros. This season, these division rivals played 19...
Yakima Herald Republic

No heroes, just winners as Mariners focus on Houston

HOUSTON — Who would’ve expected Jose Altuve to deliver one of the best compliments about the Mariners from an opponent this season?. The Astros All-Star second baseman and Mariners fans’ most-disliked player was asked about what he saw from Seattle and its success this season during Monday’s media availability.
Yakima Herald Republic

Houston 8, Seattle 7

DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Rodríguez (1), France (1), Alvarez (1). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Crawford (1), Suárez (1), Gurriel (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Gilbert51-353325. Brash H,12-300000. D.Castillo110000. Muñoz132202. Sewald H,12-312201. Ray L,0-1 BS,0-1011100. Houston. Verlander4106613. Abreu12-310003. Javier11-311102. Brown110000. Montero W,1-0100000. Ray...
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez is already making MLB Playoff history in ALDS for Mariners

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners jumped out to a quick lead against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. And Rodriguez’s strong performance has already placed him in the history books. The 21-year old became the youngest player in MLB Playoff history to record a double and triple in a postseason game, per Alex Mayer on Twitter. The former youngest player to accomplish this feat was New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, who was 24-years old when he did it.
RENTON — Through five games, no NFL team has been penalized for offensive holding more than the Seahawks, who are tied with Denver for the dubious honor with nine. Two have come in potential game-turning situations — one on guard Damien Lewis late in the loss to Atlanta that wiped out a gain to the Falcons’ 10-yard line on Seattle’s last possession, and one on rookie tackle Charles Cross during the third quarter Sunday against New Orleans that negated a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. Seattle was forced to punt instead.
