What the Houston Astros are saying about the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros looked loose when they took the field for Monday's practice at Minute Maid Park. They'll host the Seattle Mariners Tuesday afternoon for Game 1 of the ALDS. Even playoff veterans like Game 1 starting pitcher Justin Verlander admitted there are some nerves. "The playoffs...
Sporting News
Mariners vs. Astros schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 ALDS games
The Mariners squeaked by the Blue Jays with a historic comeback in the wild card round, but things aren't getting any easier for Scott Servais' crew. The Mariners will now face the No. 1 team in the American League, the Astros, who dominated them in the regular season. The Astros won the season series 12-7, including six of their last seven meetings. This series features two of the best defensive teams in MLB, with the Astros sitting at third in defensive efficiency at .719 and the Mariners (a rather distant) fourth at .710.
Yordan Alvarez stuns Mariners with walk-off homer in Astros' ALDS win
Yordan Alvarez propelled the Houston Astros to victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off homer against the Seattle Mariners.
Yardbarker
Mariners manager Scott Servais burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Yankees take control of ALDS with Game 1 win vs. Guardians (PHOTOS)
The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians, 4-1, on Tuesday in Game 1 of their best-of-5 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. - The Yankees won Game 1 of the American League Division series vs. the Guardians. - Are 11-3 in their last 14 postseason openers since 2005....
Yakima Herald Republic
Servais explains Mariners’ decision to use Robbie Ray vs. Astros: ‘We have a really good process’
HOUSTON — Despite it being almost impossible to avoid on any form of social media, and the replays being shown constantly on MLB Network and ESPN over the past 24 hours, manager Scott Servais hasn’t watched or dissected the video of Yordan Alvarez sending a sinker from Robbie Ray into orbit for a three-run walkoff homer in the Astros’ stunning 8-7 victory Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.
FOX Sports
Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston's Valdez
HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
Mariners: 3 MLB Playoff predictions for ALDS vs. Astros
The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros for the first time in the postseason in what should be an explosive American League Division Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Here we’ll discuss our Mariners ALDS predictions as they take on the Astros. This season, these division rivals played 19...
Yakima Herald Republic
No heroes, just winners as Mariners focus on Houston
HOUSTON — Who would’ve expected Jose Altuve to deliver one of the best compliments about the Mariners from an opponent this season?. The Astros All-Star second baseman and Mariners fans’ most-disliked player was asked about what he saw from Seattle and its success this season during Monday’s media availability.
Yakima Herald Republic
Houston 8, Seattle 7
DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Rodríguez (1), France (1), Alvarez (1). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Crawford (1), Suárez (1), Gurriel (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Gilbert51-353325. Brash H,12-300000. D.Castillo110000. Muñoz132202. Sewald H,12-312201. Ray L,0-1 BS,0-1011100. Houston. Verlander4106613. Abreu12-310003. Javier11-311102. Brown110000. Montero W,1-0100000. Ray...
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Julio Rodriguez is already making MLB Playoff history in ALDS for Mariners
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners jumped out to a quick lead against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. And Rodriguez’s strong performance has already placed him in the history books. The 21-year old became the youngest player in MLB Playoff history to record a double and triple in a postseason game, per Alex Mayer on Twitter. The former youngest player to accomplish this feat was New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, who was 24-years old when he did it.
Yakima Herald Republic
2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Schedules Set
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
