ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Westinghouse Adds Two AP1000® Technology-based Reactors in China

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company congratulates China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) on adding two additional AP1000 ® technology-based plants in China to its growing list of newbuild projects. China’s State Council recently approved the two units owned by State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) at Lianjiang Nuclear Power Plant in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006094/en/ Westinghouse Adds Two AP1000® Technology-based Reactors in China (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Biden gambles with global chip supply by halting US firms’ operations in China

The US has taken its next step in its boldest efforts yet to disrupt China's military by blocking access to memory chips and chip-making equipment that are crucial to modern defense systems like stealth aircraft, satellites, and cruise missiles. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that US chip equipment suppliers have withdrawn dozens of employees with key expertise and paused business activities at Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC), "China's leading memory chip maker."
FOREIGN POLICY
Recycling Today

Copper: Ready for an American revival?

I had the good fortune to attend and participate in the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Copper Roundtable discussion held in Chicago in September. Chris Greenfield, vice president at Ohio-based Federal Metals, moderated the session, which also included Tim Strelitz, president of California Metal–X, and Edward Meir, president of Connecticut-based Commodity Research Group. I won’t give any secrets away because I know some people (Tim) are sensitive about their age, but I suspect there was almost 175 years of industry experience and knowledge in that panel.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#The Biden Administration#Chinese#Nvidia#Kla
Interesting Engineering

Tesla now can produce cars with just a few massive parts with MIT's innovative 3D-printed metal

Newly 3D printed metal could be used by Tesla to produce all-electric vehicles with just a few massive parts, thanks to two MIT students. Announced very recently, the new sort of steel was created by MIT undergraduates and their graduate student mentor in Germany, not for the construction of the cars but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few distinct pieces.
ENGINEERING
takeitcool.com

Kerosene Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-207: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups

The latest report titled “Kerosene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Kerosene. Report Features Details. Product Name Kerosene Production Cost. Process Included Kerosene Production from Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing...
INDUSTRY
accessinternational.media

Interview: LiuGong CEO on Chinese MEWP market growth

Zeng Guang’an, chairman and CEO of Guangxi LiuGong Machinery, shares his views of the China MEWP market and the company’s growth plans. Compared to some other Chinese manufacturers, many of which are themselves relatively new to the access industry, LiuGong’s MEWP division is still in its infancy - yet its ambitions are strong.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
China
The Associated Press

Westinghouse Develops Next-Generation Nuclear Plant with Ansaldo Nucleare

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Ansaldo Nucleare signed a new cooperation agreement to develop the next-generation nuclear power plant based on Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005846/en/ Westinghouse develops next-generation nuclear plant with Ansaldo Nucleare. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agritechtomorrow.com

As Graphite and Graphene Demand Skyrockets, Graphjet Technology Tees Up IPO

-New Sustainably Sourced Low-Cost Supply Uses Agricultural Waste to Create “Black Gold” -Graphjet Joins MIT Industrial Liaison Program (ILP) For Global Innovative Leaders. New York City, New York - Graphjet Technology, an emerging company producing graphite and graphene - critical raw materials for a variety of consumer products including EV batteries - is readying plans to go public following a merger agreement with Energem Corp. (Nasdaq: ENCP), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). The merger, which was announced August 2, 2022, will allow Graphjet to become a U.S. Corporation and list on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "GTI."
BUSINESS
techunwrapped.com

Hello Microsoft 365, goodbye Microsoft Office

It’s been some years since Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 brands coexist in the market. The first is, without a doubt, one of the oldest, most reputable and most successful in the history of Microsoft. The second, for its part, is intrinsically linked to Microsoft’s strategy, begun more than a decade ago, to become a services company (without abandoning software, of course). The coexistence of both brands has meant, yes, a certain confusion in some cases.
TECHNOLOGY
equalocean.com

Electric Vehicle Company Niutron Will Launch Its First Product Tonight

Niutron (Chinese:自游家汽车) was founded as a new project in 2018 by Li Yinan, the founder of the electric scooter company Niu Technologies and also a former Huawei executive. Niutron is based in Beijing, with a research center in Shanghai. Niutron developed the "Gemini" platform within three years, and its R&D team grew to a group of 1,000 people with an average of more than 10 years of working experience.
BUSINESS
straightarrownews.com

Report: FCC to ban sales of Huawei, ZTE telecommunications devices

In an historic step towards defending national security from China, Axios reported the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to ban all sales of new Huawei and ZTE telecommunications devices in the U.S. Citing “sources with direct knowledge of the private deliberations.” Axios also reported the FCC will ban some sales of video surveillance equipment from three other Chinese firms.
TECHNOLOGY
techunwrapped.com

Productivity and telecommuting: the surveillance era?

Telecommuting has changed the “rules of the game”. And what scares managers the most: not knowing how to measure the productivity of their workers. Because it is one thing to affirm that what is important is “results orientation” or “working by projects” and quite another that in reality, there is a job whose results are not seen immediately, but that somehow “need to justify” .
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

Quantum Computing Breakthrough: Qubits for a Programmable, Solid-State Superconducting Processor

Long-Lived Coherent Quantum States in a Superconducting Device for Quantum Information Technology. Scientists have been able to demonstrate for the first time that large numbers of quantum bits, or qubits, can be tuned to interact with each other while maintaining coherence for an unprecedentedly long time, in a programmable, solid-state superconducting processor. This breakthrough was made by researchers from Arizona State University and Zhejiang University in China, along with two theorists from the United Kingdom.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy