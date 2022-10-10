Read full article on original website
Westinghouse Adds Two AP1000® Technology-based Reactors in China
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company congratulates China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) on adding two additional AP1000 ® technology-based plants in China to its growing list of newbuild projects. China’s State Council recently approved the two units owned by State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) at Lianjiang Nuclear Power Plant in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006094/en/ Westinghouse Adds Two AP1000® Technology-based Reactors in China (Photo: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Biden gambles with global chip supply by halting US firms’ operations in China
The US has taken its next step in its boldest efforts yet to disrupt China's military by blocking access to memory chips and chip-making equipment that are crucial to modern defense systems like stealth aircraft, satellites, and cruise missiles. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that US chip equipment suppliers have withdrawn dozens of employees with key expertise and paused business activities at Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC), "China's leading memory chip maker."
Recycling Today
Copper: Ready for an American revival?
I had the good fortune to attend and participate in the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Copper Roundtable discussion held in Chicago in September. Chris Greenfield, vice president at Ohio-based Federal Metals, moderated the session, which also included Tim Strelitz, president of California Metal–X, and Edward Meir, president of Connecticut-based Commodity Research Group. I won’t give any secrets away because I know some people (Tim) are sensitive about their age, but I suspect there was almost 175 years of industry experience and knowledge in that panel.
Next Generation AbramsX Tank Will Have Hybrid Power Plant
General Dynamics Land SystemsThe next-generation Abrams tank is designed to be more fuel efficient, quieter, lighter, and have a smaller crew, among other features.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesla now can produce cars with just a few massive parts with MIT's innovative 3D-printed metal
Newly 3D printed metal could be used by Tesla to produce all-electric vehicles with just a few massive parts, thanks to two MIT students. Announced very recently, the new sort of steel was created by MIT undergraduates and their graduate student mentor in Germany, not for the construction of the cars but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few distinct pieces.
takeitcool.com
Kerosene Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-207: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Kerosene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Kerosene. Report Features Details. Product Name Kerosene Production Cost. Process Included Kerosene Production from Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing...
torquenews.com
Australian Mine To Supply Lithium To Tesla, Ford and LG, Using Only Renewable Energy
The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, from which more than 500,000 tons of lithium spodumene concentrate per year will be obtained to supply Tesla, Ford and LG, will be powered by 100 % green, renewable energies combined with battery packs. Australia is one of the main regions for the supply of...
accessinternational.media
Interview: LiuGong CEO on Chinese MEWP market growth
Zeng Guang’an, chairman and CEO of Guangxi LiuGong Machinery, shares his views of the China MEWP market and the company’s growth plans. Compared to some other Chinese manufacturers, many of which are themselves relatively new to the access industry, LiuGong’s MEWP division is still in its infancy - yet its ambitions are strong.
Volkswagen to invest up to 2 billion euros in JV with China's Horizon Robotics - reports
BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to to invest up to 2 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in a joint venture with China's Horizon Robotics, Handelsblatt and Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday.
New honeycomb-like material may help us develop quantum products
"Our follow-up effort in pursuing a better understanding of the phenomena led us to even more surprising discoveries."
Westinghouse Develops Next-Generation Nuclear Plant with Ansaldo Nucleare
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Ansaldo Nucleare signed a new cooperation agreement to develop the next-generation nuclear power plant based on Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005846/en/ Westinghouse develops next-generation nuclear plant with Ansaldo Nucleare. (Photo: Business Wire)
agritechtomorrow.com
As Graphite and Graphene Demand Skyrockets, Graphjet Technology Tees Up IPO
-New Sustainably Sourced Low-Cost Supply Uses Agricultural Waste to Create “Black Gold” -Graphjet Joins MIT Industrial Liaison Program (ILP) For Global Innovative Leaders. New York City, New York - Graphjet Technology, an emerging company producing graphite and graphene - critical raw materials for a variety of consumer products including EV batteries - is readying plans to go public following a merger agreement with Energem Corp. (Nasdaq: ENCP), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). The merger, which was announced August 2, 2022, will allow Graphjet to become a U.S. Corporation and list on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "GTI."
techunwrapped.com
Hello Microsoft 365, goodbye Microsoft Office
It’s been some years since Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 brands coexist in the market. The first is, without a doubt, one of the oldest, most reputable and most successful in the history of Microsoft. The second, for its part, is intrinsically linked to Microsoft’s strategy, begun more than a decade ago, to become a services company (without abandoning software, of course). The coexistence of both brands has meant, yes, a certain confusion in some cases.
equalocean.com
Electric Vehicle Company Niutron Will Launch Its First Product Tonight
Niutron (Chinese:自游家汽车) was founded as a new project in 2018 by Li Yinan, the founder of the electric scooter company Niu Technologies and also a former Huawei executive. Niutron is based in Beijing, with a research center in Shanghai. Niutron developed the "Gemini" platform within three years, and its R&D team grew to a group of 1,000 people with an average of more than 10 years of working experience.
Kobe Steel's U.S. unit signs technology deal with Sweden's H2 Green Steel
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) said on Wednesday its U.S. unit, Midrex Technologies, has signed a contract with Swedish steel venture H2 Green Steel to supply its technology for a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant running on 100% hydrogen.
straightarrownews.com
Report: FCC to ban sales of Huawei, ZTE telecommunications devices
In an historic step towards defending national security from China, Axios reported the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to ban all sales of new Huawei and ZTE telecommunications devices in the U.S. Citing “sources with direct knowledge of the private deliberations.” Axios also reported the FCC will ban some sales of video surveillance equipment from three other Chinese firms.
techunwrapped.com
Productivity and telecommuting: the surveillance era?
Telecommuting has changed the “rules of the game”. And what scares managers the most: not knowing how to measure the productivity of their workers. Because it is one thing to affirm that what is important is “results orientation” or “working by projects” and quite another that in reality, there is a job whose results are not seen immediately, but that somehow “need to justify” .
techunwrapped.com
Tecfys presents a proposal for the consumption of electronic devices by subscription
More than 500,000 tons of electrical and electronic devices reach the national market annually, according to the Ecolec Foundation. Experts predict that electronic waste will grow between 3% and 4% each year globally, and could eventually generate more than 74 million tons in 2030. The Spanish startup Tecfys has set...
Laser Photonics Corporation to Deliver Its CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems to U.S. Navy
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE announced that it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S....
scitechdaily.com
Quantum Computing Breakthrough: Qubits for a Programmable, Solid-State Superconducting Processor
Long-Lived Coherent Quantum States in a Superconducting Device for Quantum Information Technology. Scientists have been able to demonstrate for the first time that large numbers of quantum bits, or qubits, can be tuned to interact with each other while maintaining coherence for an unprecedentedly long time, in a programmable, solid-state superconducting processor. This breakthrough was made by researchers from Arizona State University and Zhejiang University in China, along with two theorists from the United Kingdom.
