Video Games

Digital Trends

Over 1M credit cards just leaked to criminals on the dark web

Over 1.2 million credit cards have been distributed via the dark web through a recently launched underground marketplace. As reported by Bleeping Computer, in an effort to attract cybercriminals to its platform, the hackers behind ‘BidenCash’ have distributed the details of 1,221,551 credit cards. The illegal carding market,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Digital Trends

New COVID-19 phishing emails may steal your business secrets

Google Forms are being used as a way to obtain the sensitive information of business owners through COVID-19 phishing emails, according to a new report. As reported by Bleeping Computer, phishing messages based on COVID-19 have started to become increasingly popular in recent weeks. Email security firm INKY shared the...
SMALL BUSINESS
komando.com

Antivirus warning: What to do if you see this warning from McAfee

Have you ever received a scary email regarding a product or program you don’t use? That’s what phishing is all about. Scammers send messages to countless inboxes, hoping someone will bite. A recent scam involved people getting fake Norton 360 Deluxe software messages informing them that they were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Road & Track

Nissan Dealership Employee Allegedly Steals $1.3 Million in Fraud

A former employee at New Jersey's Pine Belt Nissan has been charged with money laundering and theft after allegedly stealing $1.3 million in cash the dealership had intended for digital advertising through a scheme involving shell companies. According to a report from NJ.com, prosecutors say that the employee's scheme was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
Fast Company

Equifax breach settlement email: What to know about the upcoming payments

Victims of the massive Equifax breach that rocked the consumer credit-scoring industry five years ago are finally beginning to receive updates about their forthcoming settlement payments. In emails sent to consumers last week and this week, the claims administrator overseeing the class-action settlement notified recipients of their eligibility and let them know about their payment options. If you received one of these emails recently, here’s what to know:
ECONOMY
BGR.com

We finally have a new update on the Equifax breach settlement

The Equifax data breach settlement, stemming from the 2017 hack of the credit bureau that exposed the information of tens of millions of consumers, is back in the news again — this time, because of emails that have gone out in recent days from the claims administrator overseeing the settlement.
ECONOMY
komando.com

Text scams 101: How to spot smishing

There are many ways for criminals to scam you, and phishing emails are common. These emails often pretend to be from a government agency, utility company or mobile phone provider. IRS warning: Don’t fall for this tax scam text. Since phishing emails have been around so long, many people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

How to Block Robocalls and Spam Calls in Just a Few Taps

This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C. For licensing please click here. Receiving spam calls can be really annoying—in some cases, even dangerous. Once you answer a spam call, your phone number...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

‘Consumers Get Screwed’: Airbnb’s and Uber’s Background-Check Company Keeps Getting Sued

Inflection, the company used by Airbnb, Turo, and DraftKings to check millions of users’ backgrounds, bills itself as a “fair and reliable way” to screen people in a matter of seconds. But on numerous occasions, the people getting screened have sued the little-known company in response, alleging that it’s created mistaken identities, misleading reports, and accusations of serious crimes they never committed—and in many cases, prevented people from accessing jobs, housing, or using online services, such as Airbnb.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

GASA's Study Reveals $55.3 Billion Lost in Scams Worldwide

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- According to the Global State of Scams 2022 Repor t by the Global Anti Scam Alliance (GASA) and ScamAdviser amongst 48 countries, the scams reported increased by 10.2%, from 266 in 2020 to 293 million reports in 2021. The money lost in scams grew by 15,7%, from $47.8 billion in 2020 to $55.3 billion in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005571/en/ Figure 1: Money Lost and Number of Scams Reported Worldwide (Photo: Business Wire)
PUBLIC SAFETY

