NFL・
dotesports.com
How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament
Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
dotesports.com
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
IGN
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Best Xbox Deals
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is live now, and it lasts until October 12. While lots of items were discounted yesterday, today the sale begins in earnest, and if you are an average Xbox enjoyer (like I am), all the better. The Prime Early Access sale has tons of deals on Xbox games (both digital and physical), Xbox Series expansion cards, controllers, & more.
dotesports.com
Grubby refuses to enter Dota 2 MMR hell
Warcraft III sensation and professional player Manuel Schenkhuizen, better known as Grubby, made the decision to start playing Dota 2 a few months ago. After mainly playing other RTS games like the Age of Empires series and Starcraft, he decided to take on the new challenge of playing one of the most complicated MOBAs. And now, he calls it one of the best decisions he’s ever made, going so far as to say that he regrets not starting the game earlier in life.
dotesports.com
Is VALORANT on Xbox?
VALORANT has been a PC-exclusive title since releasing in 2020. But recent developments suggest that Riot Games might have plans to expand VALORANT to Xbox as well. Riot has multiple titles that expand from FPS to MMOs and are available on both PC and mobile. None of Riot’s current titles have console releases but a recent partnership with Microsoft could mean a new future for VALORANT.
dotesports.com
When does Harbor release in VALORANT?
VALORANT already has many agents in its roster of playable characters. But Riot Games keeps on adding more and more, and the next agent, Harbor, is soon making his way to the game. Harbor’s design could be considered as one of the most well-articulated in VALORANT. Hailing from India, this...
FIFA・
dotesports.com
It’s Rogue’s time: LEC champs blaze through Top Esports to complete perfect first Worlds round robin
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue have been on an eye-catching hot streak to open their run at the Worlds 2022...
dotesports.com
The magical cat infiltrates the Worlds 2022 group stage again as Aatrox continues to run wild
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The end of the first group stage round-robin is upon us, and with that, the Worlds...
dotesports.com
‘Character, team spirit, and identity’: YamatoCannon talks Fnatic’s run at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Before the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, many predicted Fnatic to...
dotesports.com
When does Among Us VR release?
Nobody expected the sudden rise of Among Us two years ago. Despite releasing in 2018, the game had to wait until 2020 to become popular. But when you look into it, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all around...
dotesports.com
Why are my Overwatch 2 characters locked?
A key part of the First Time User Experience (FTUE) in Overwatch 2 is having to unlock heroes as you progress through the game. While that’s a valuable journey for players who are just learning about the Overwatch universe, it’s less useful for those of us who have been playing the game for years.
Gamespot
Best Buy Flash Sale Features Hundreds Of Games And Much More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Prime Day might be the most popular way to save cash on video games today, but plenty of other retailers are offering huge discounts right now--including Best Buy, which is discounting hundreds of games, accessories, laptops, and other popular gear. The Best Buy Flash Sale event runs through October 12, so make sure you check out the impressive lineup of price cuts before it disappears.
dotesports.com
Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?
Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
dotesports.com
Comp is on pace to write his name in Worlds history books after blazing hot start in group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After a perfect start at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Rogue’s star AD carry...
dotesports.com
League of Legends trailer introduces new champion, K’Sante
The trailer for the next League of Legends champion is here, revealing the amber-eyed Shurima hunter K’Sante. The new top laner will be a “high-skill” bruiser, according to Riot Games. K’Sante was briefly teased early this year in the April Champion Roadmap, and more recently in the...
dotesports.com
How to bind jump to scroll wheel in CS:GO
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most pinpoint precise games you can play, with aiming completely ruined by one wrong step and smokes that bloom in a particular way, giving you a one-way smoke. So you’ve made it, you want to learn to CS:GO jump through your mouse.
dotesports.com
Rammus is the big winner among the champions buffed in League Patch 12.20
While the 2022 League of Legends World Championship action continues, Riot Games is working on bringing some exciting changes to the live servers that will be hitting the game in Patch 12.20. The balance team is looking to buff Rammus, as he’s currently stuck at a sub-50 percent win rate...
