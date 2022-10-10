ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Our view: Importance of current broadband expansion can’t be overstated

It is the most ambitious infrastructure project of our generation, rivaling FDR’s rural electrification program in the mid-1930s to Eisenhower’s interstate highway program of the mid-1950s. All over the country along rural roads and highways, the work is underway, including here the Golden Triangle, although we hardly notice...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Feds: Gopher tortoise not threatened over most of its range

NEW ORLEANS — Gopher tortoises — burrowers whose extensive homes shelter many other animals — are generally doing well and need federal protection only in the small area where they were declared threatened 35 years ago, the government said Tuesday. Thanks to extensive conservation work and recently...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy