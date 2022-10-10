Read full article on original website
Sid Salter: Hosemann maintains consistent call for a more realistic Medicaid program in Mississippi
STARKVILLE — Republican Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann continues his consistent message that the state he helps to lead needs a more realistic Medicaid program in which the state’s values match the state’s policies — and that getting hung up over the term “Medicaid expansion” is an outdated obstacle to that goal.
Our view: Importance of current broadband expansion can’t be overstated
It is the most ambitious infrastructure project of our generation, rivaling FDR’s rural electrification program in the mid-1930s to Eisenhower’s interstate highway program of the mid-1950s. All over the country along rural roads and highways, the work is underway, including here the Golden Triangle, although we hardly notice...
Feds: Gopher tortoise not threatened over most of its range
NEW ORLEANS — Gopher tortoises — burrowers whose extensive homes shelter many other animals — are generally doing well and need federal protection only in the small area where they were declared threatened 35 years ago, the government said Tuesday. Thanks to extensive conservation work and recently...
