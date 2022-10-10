ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star ATH Cameron Wallace

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFB6M_0iU2Jhws00

Michigan State football will once again recruit in the state of Georgia, as we have seen many times since Mel Tucker arrived in town, this time going after 2023 athlete Cameron Wallace.

Cameron Wallace’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 NA 98 108

Rivals NA NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Mount Vernon, GA

Projected Position ATH

Height 6’0″

Weight 180 lbs

Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 10, 2022

Offers

  • Arkansas State
  • Georgia Tech
  • Jacksonville State
  • MSU
  • Vanderbilt
  • Washington State

Film

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brewster
Person
Mel Tucker
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a Week 7, SEC East college football showdown. The 6-0 national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn in Week 6. The 3-3 Commodores are coming off a two-game skid, including a Week 6 52-28 loss to Ole Miss.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon’s game-time for marquee matchup vs. UCLA Bruins announced

The game time for Oregon’s marquee matchup against the No. 11 UCLA Bruins has officially been set. On October 22, after both teams enjoy a bye week, the No. 12 Ducks and Bruins will kick off in Autzen Stadium at 12:30 PT. The game will be broadcast on FOX, and will be one of the biggest games of the day. As one of the top matchups on the slate of games in college football, there is seemingly a good chance that ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Eugene to set up shop for their weekly show on Saturday mornings. This game will also feature the return of Chip Kelly, one of Oregon’s most historic coaches, with an undefeated Bruins’ team. List LOOK: Ducks bring back the pink 'Stomp Out Cancer' uniforms vs. UCLA
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Jacksonville State#Ath#Na Na Na#American Football#College Football#Na#Georgia Tech#Msu#Cameronwallac1
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who are the experts picking for Penn State’s matchup at Michigan?

Penn State is coming off their bye week and entering some crucial points to the season. The Nittany Lions haven’t really played anyone challenging besides Purdue in Week 1, where Penn State won 35-31. As for Michigan, they beat Indiana 31-10 last weekend, but they were also tied 10-10 at halftime. The week prior they played Iowa and won 27-14 and the week before that they played Maryland and barely won 34-27. The point is, Michigan was tested in games where they shouldn’t have been tested. As for Penn State, besides Purdue, the Nittany Lions haven’t played anyone good. Auburn is a completely...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks land commitment from No. 1 ranked kicker in 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks added to their already impressive 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, getting a verbal commitment from kicker Grant Meadors, out of Bakersfield, California. According to Chris Sailer Kicking, a well-respected kicking analysis platform in the recruiting world, Meadors is ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Meadors recently earned a spot as a finalist in the 2023 Adidas All-American bowl as a senior at Liberty High School. The Ducks had had some really solid production at the kicker position as of late, where they’ve leaned on Camden Lewis who has been perfect for them this season, making all 7 of his field goals and going 31-for-31 on extra point attempts. List Bo Nix takes big jump up Heisman Trophy ranking after Ducks' 5th-straight win
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team. His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy