Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star ATH Cameron Wallace
Michigan State football will once again recruit in the state of Georgia, as we have seen many times since Mel Tucker arrived in town, this time going after 2023 athlete Cameron Wallace.
Cameron Wallace’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars Overall State Position
247 3 NA 98 108
Rivals NA NA NA NA
Vitals
Hometown Mount Vernon, GA
Projected Position ATH
Height 6’0″
Weight 180 lbs
Class 2023
Recruitment
- Offered on Oct. 10, 2022
Offers
- Arkansas State
- Georgia Tech
- Jacksonville State
- MSU
- Vanderbilt
- Washington State
Film
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
Comments / 0