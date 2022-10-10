Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star ATH Emmett Mosley, Notre Dame legacy
Being a legacy can sometimes be a huge factor in recruiting, but having a family member that went to a school doesn’t always mean that team will land their commitment. That will be something to keep in mind as Michigan State football pursues Emmett Mosley, a 2024 4-star recruiting prospect whose parents both played at Notre Dame (father Emmett played football and mother Cindy was a star soccer player).
Emmett Mosley’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars Overall State Position
247 4 162 16 24
Rivals 4 219 22 32
Vitals
Hometown Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Projected Position ATH
Height 6’0″
Weight 175 lbs
Class 2024
Recruitment
- Offered on Oct. 10, 2022
- visit
Offers
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- Colorado
- Georgia
- Iowa
- LSU
- MSU
- Notre Dame
- PEnn STate
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- UCLA
- USC
- Utah
Film
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
Comments / 0