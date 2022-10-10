ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star ATH Emmett Mosley, Notre Dame legacy

By Andrew Brewster
 2 days ago
Being a legacy can sometimes be a huge factor in recruiting, but having a family member that went to a school doesn’t always mean that team will land their commitment. That will be something to keep in mind as Michigan State football pursues Emmett Mosley, a 2024 4-star recruiting prospect whose parents both played at Notre Dame (father Emmett played football and mother Cindy was a star soccer player).

Emmett Mosley’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 162 16 24

Rivals 4 219 22 32

Vitals

Hometown Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Projected Position ATH

Height 6’0″

Weight 175 lbs

Class 2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 10, 2022
  • visit

Offers

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arizona State
  • Colorado
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • LSU
  • MSU
  • Notre Dame
  • PEnn STate
  • Texas
  • Texas A&M
  • UCLA
  • USC
  • Utah

Film

