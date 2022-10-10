Read full article on original website
👟 Track and Field Mourns Passing of Halcyon “Tudie” MacKnight
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas track and field member and Hall of Fame inductee Halcyon “Tudie” MacKnight passed away on Thursday (October 6) in Kernersville, North Carolina, Kansas Athletics confirmed with MacKnight’s family. She was 61 years old. MacKnight was a member of the Kansas track...
🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 7
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 19 Kansas Football heads to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 15, to face the Oklahoma Sooners. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and be nationally televised on ESPN2. Kansas enters the contest 5-1 and ranked in the Top 25 for...
🎾 Jayhawks to Play in ITA Regional Championships and W25 Fort Worth
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After a weekend at the Northwestern Invitational in Chicago, the Kansas Tennis team will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play in the ITA Regional Championships from October 13th-17th and Fort Worth, Texas to participate in the W25 Fort Worth from October 17th-23rd. The pair of tournaments...
🏐 Volleyball Returns to Horejsi for TCU Match
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 12-5 (2-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to take on the 8-8 (3-2 Big 12) TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday (October 12) at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can also watch the match on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Quick...
🏀 Details for 38th Annual Late Night in the Phog Include the Kansas Athletics App Serving as Streaming Home
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 38th annual Late Night in the Phog presented by HY-VEE is set for this Friday at 6 p.m., inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, with the Official Kansas Athletics App serving as the exclusive spot to stream specific moments of the event for those not in attendance.
🏈 No. 19 Kansas Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff at Baylor on Oct. 22
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The matchup with Baylor will be the second straight road trip for the Jayhawks, as Kansas travels to Norman, Oklahoma on October 15 to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The October 22 matchup with Baylor will be Kansas’ fifth day game and third 11 a.m. kickoff this season.
🏈 No. 19 Kansas Travels to Norman to Take on Oklahoma
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks are set to play their first road contest in 28 days when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Dave Fleming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call.
