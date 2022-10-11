ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fowler, IL

This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
Motorious

1986 Mercury Cougar Pulled From Mississippi River

Soon this will be listed on Facebook Marketplace…. There’s something undeniably interesting about seeing an old car pulled out of a body of water it’s been hiding in for decades. That explains why so many are excited about seeing this 1986 Mercury Cougar which as been hanging out at the bottom of the Mississippi River for some time. It’s a lot worse for wear, sporting non-factory sunroof and other river modifications.
Outsider.com

Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear

Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Andrei Tapalaga

Fish With a Parasite Instead of a Tongue Discovered in Texas Park

The parasitic isopodGalveston Island State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife/Facebook. America is well known for housing some of the most amazing species of animals, but some of them are looking as if they arrived from a different planet. An employee at a Texas park discovered a fish with an unexpected object in its mouth. A parasite with several eyes and legs was lurking in the open mouth of a fish of the species Micropogonias undulatus (or Atlantic croaker), where its tongue should have been.
Outdoor Life

The Best Trout Fly Rods of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Fly fishing for trout has become an industry all its own, with specialty fly rods designed for very specific tasks—I’m looking at you, Euro-nymphers. But for general trout fishing, where anglers might need to dredge deep with a nymph, throw a sizable streamer, or deliver a spot-on dry-fly cast, all in the same outing, a dependable fly rod that can do a little bit of everything is a vital implement.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Wilderness Survival Skills

You’ve probably heard people talking about what might happen if a crisis hits and the infrastructure of our world collapses, but you’ve never really thought about what you would do if it happened to you.

