NFL

Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

Marlon Mack's San Francisco 49ers tenure has ended with a whimper. On Tuesday, the 49ers officially released the 26-year-old running back. Mack leaves the team before playing a single snap on offense. Following five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Mack stayed in the AFC South by signing with the Houston...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Alex Smith 'couldn't believe' Ron Rivera’s comment about Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera on Monday seemingly pointed the finger at Carson Wentz for the Washington Commanders’ struggles this season, and one former NFL quarterback was shocked at the remarks. Rivera was asked by a reporter what separates the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants from his 1-4 Commanders....
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Drawing Massive Respect from 2 of the NFL’s Top Players After Week 5 Loss

There is no doubt that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett is one of the most fiery competitors in the NFL. That fact had been evident to Steelers fans, players, and coaches throughout the preseason, and Pickett’s first regular season appearance in Week 4 against the New York Jets. However, now players from other teams are starting to take notice. Among those players are Denver Broncos legend and current Buffalo Bills linebacker, Von Miller, and Bills star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game

Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve

Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

49ers match NFL's toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota

SAN FRANCISCO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: 49ers by 4½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 3-2, Falcons 5-0. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 48-32-1. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Falcons 31-13, Dec. 19, 2021, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Panthers...
ATLANTA, GA

