Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham
As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
49ers Released Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
Marlon Mack's San Francisco 49ers tenure has ended with a whimper. On Tuesday, the 49ers officially released the 26-year-old running back. Mack leaves the team before playing a single snap on offense. Following five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Mack stayed in the AFC South by signing with the Houston...
New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6
The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
Yardbarker
Alex Smith 'couldn't believe' Ron Rivera’s comment about Carson Wentz
Ron Rivera on Monday seemingly pointed the finger at Carson Wentz for the Washington Commanders’ struggles this season, and one former NFL quarterback was shocked at the remarks. Rivera was asked by a reporter what separates the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants from his 1-4 Commanders....
Rookie NFL Quarterback, Seventh-Round Draft Pick Will Likely Make First Start This Sunday
A rookie quarterback and seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will likely be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday. Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will likely start for the AFC East franchise in Week 6. Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday, ...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Drawing Massive Respect from 2 of the NFL’s Top Players After Week 5 Loss
There is no doubt that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett is one of the most fiery competitors in the NFL. That fact had been evident to Steelers fans, players, and coaches throughout the preseason, and Pickett’s first regular season appearance in Week 4 against the New York Jets. However, now players from other teams are starting to take notice. Among those players are Denver Broncos legend and current Buffalo Bills linebacker, Von Miller, and Bills star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.
Yardbarker
Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game
Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
Deadspin
Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with
These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
Yardbarker
Protestor trucked by Rams' Bobby Wagner reportedly suffered concussion
According to TMZ Sports, the Santa Clara Police Department explained in a report that Alexander Taylor, the protestor leveled by Los Angeles Rams LB Bobby Wagner two Mondays ago, suffered a concussion as a result of the hit seen around the sports world. "Mr. Taylor had a headache, a concussion...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
FOX Sports
Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways
A couple of weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the NFL's "it" team, riding the high off consecutive victories of 20-plus points. They drew national attention, showing signs of a rapid ascension out of the NFL's bottom under new coach Doug Pederson. Since then, they've lost two straight — to...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
Yardbarker
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback would like a...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
Vikings injury report adds D.J. Wonnum: two others improve status
The Minnesota Vikings concluded their second-consecutive day of practice indoors on Thursday due to the cold weather in the Twin Cities and have released an updated injury report that had a few changes on it. The biggest change of them all was seeing edge rusher D.J. Wonnum added with an...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
Yardbarker
49ers-Falcons: Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, others
The San Francisco 49ers are starting practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, preparing for their Week 6 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters before Wednesday's practice, providing several injury updates. As expected, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is headed to the injured reserve list after suffering...
FOX Sports
49ers match NFL's toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota
SAN FRANCISCO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: 49ers by 4½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 3-2, Falcons 5-0. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 48-32-1. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Falcons 31-13, Dec. 19, 2021, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Panthers...
