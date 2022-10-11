Read full article on original website
The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and former Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly be at the top of owner David Tepper's wish list. However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's difficult to see the Saints letting their former head coach go to a divisional rival.
Odds at an off-shore sportsbook show that New Orleans Saints coaching legend Sean Payton could be coaching the division rival Carolina Panthers next. The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday after Carolina lost to the San Francisco 49ers to fall to 1-4 this season and 11-27 in Rhule's two-plus seasons with the team.
Matt Rhule isn't the only notable coach out on Monday afternoon. The Carolina Panthers fired their head coach on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which dropped them to 1-4 on the year. Rhule is not the only big name out...
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
The Washington Commanders head coach is 1-4 this season. If Ron Rivera doesn't turn it around, perhaps he may join Matt Rhule in the unemployment line.
Alex Smith knows a thing or two about quarterbacking. Ron Rivera may not. Smith finished out his career under Rivera in Washington, working his way back from a devastating leg injury that robbed him of the twilight of his career. But as much as Smith appreciated the opportunity to finish his career under Ron Rivera, he doesn't appreciate his damning comments from over the weekend.
Dak Prescott may have taken another step in his recovery, but the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly moving forward as if Cooper Rush will be the starter for Sunday night's game at Philadelphia. Per ESPN's Todd Archer:. "Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott will 'do some light throwing after practice,' and the...
Ron Rivera on Monday seemingly pointed the finger at Carson Wentz for the Washington Commanders’ struggles this season, and one former NFL quarterback was shocked at the remarks. Rivera was asked by a reporter what separates the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants from his 1-4 Commanders....
Three of the NFL's best teams through five weeks hail from the NFC East. The lone exception? The 1-4 Washington Commanders. As the rest of the division thrives, the Commanders have scored just 62 points during an ongoing four-game losing streak. They're already four games behind the Philadelphia Eagles following Week 5's loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The free agent receiver tweeted on Wednesday that the Rams offered him the “lowest of low offers” previously.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera did some damage control Tuesday morning for his comments on Monday. Rivera said on the BIG 100’s Don Geronimo Show that he addressed his quarterback Carson Wentz and the Commanders’ team about the matter. “I didn’t have to. I was fortunate enough...
The NFC East continues to rise up the ranks after impressive road wins in Week 5 from the Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants. Dallas and New York sit at 4-1, while Philly is undefeated—and all three have steadily climbed in these power rankings. The Cowboys and the Giants were the biggest risers of the week. In less positive news, I can’t in good faith back Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers as a top-10 team any longer after their collapse in London against the Giants. Check out the rest of my power rankings below as we march on to Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
