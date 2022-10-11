DENVER (KDVR) — Denver metro drivers might notice a lot of Teslas on city streets and highways. They’re not seeing things. Colorado’s energy priorities are having an impact on its electric vehicle infrastructure. Among U.S. states, Colorado is the second-friendliest to electric vehicles, according to insurance company QuoteWizard’s analysis of key metrics. This confirms earlier studies that track Colorado as one of the states with the highest numbers and rates of EV use.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO