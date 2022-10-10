Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
statepress.com
Market failure: 'It falls on all of us to end the housing crisis'
If you live in metro Phoenix, you’ve probably felt the effects of the housing crisis. Even if you’re paying rent on time every month, you may have chosen a longer commute to work or to live with roommates to make ends meet. According to Mark Stapp, director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, there’s an "increasing divide" between those who can afford to live in today’s housing market and those who cannot.
AZFamily
Phoenix renters demand action from lawmakers as campaign kicks off at state capitol
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alyssa Barreda is like many Arizonans, struggling to pay the rent and get her career going. “I can’t really focus on that right now because I have to work two different jobs to pay rent to have a roof over my head, instead of focusing on my creative career,” said Barreda.
iheart.com
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
statepress.com
Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy
An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
Phoenix considering overnight security at 8 parks to combat 'trespassing'
PHOENIX — The discussion for a plan to enhance security at certain City of Phoenix parks was pushed back Wednesday after City Council decided to cut the issue off its agenda for the second time this month. The proposal is to enhance overnight security at parks with a high...
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
Phoenix renters asking for lawmakers to help stabilize rising rent prices
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. True Crime Arizona: "The Last...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in America.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
AZFamily
Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS
Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
peoriatimes.com
Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students
The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
KTAR.com
Prop 130 would restore Arizona property tax exemptions for disabled veterans
PHOENIX – Proposition 130 asks voters to amend the Arizona Constitution in order to restore property tax exemptions for disabled veterans. “This proposition is fixing the wording in the Constitution and then also giving it back to the state Legislature to be able to make future amendments in terms of increases in qualifications, dollar amounts, etc.,” Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar said.
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube Video
Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal released a fascinating 5-minute video report on their site and on YouTube highlighting the virtues of the Loop 303 corridor. The video is called, "Why a 17-Mile Stretch of Arizona Highway Is a Booming Logistics Hub." It shows why this strip has become one of the fastest-growing strips of industrial real estate in the U.S.
Developers propose microbrewery, restaurant at White Tank Mountains
Former Maricopa County supervisor Andy Kunasek's property was originally designed and used as a ranch and corral, but he said he always had a dream of turning it into a community gathering space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
arizonasuntimes.com
Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
Phoenix could see deadliest year for heat deaths after sweltering summer
This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Extreme heat contributed to as many as 450 deaths in the Phoenix area this summer, in what could be the deadliest year on record for the desert city in Arizona. The...
'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading...
Comments / 0