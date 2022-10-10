Read full article on original website
Crockett, Dale Orval
Crockett Dale Orval Crockett 80 Logan, Utah passed away October 11, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Haycock, Ralph Hugh
Haycock Ralph Hugh Haycock 88 Hyrum, UT passed away October 11, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. White Pine Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Preston, FCMC officials attend hospital conference
Preston Mayor Dan Keller and Franklin County Medical Center CEO Darin Dransfield, as well as others from FCMC traveled to Sun Valley, Idaho Oct. 3-6 for the annual Idaho Hospital Association Conference, where Idaho Gov. Brad Little received the 2021 Idaho Hospital Association Star Garnet Award. Brian A. Whitlock, IHA...
West Side boys take first at Bob Conley Invitational
West Side cross-country plans to participate in the annual Preston Invite today, Oct. 12 at 4:15 p.m. for the girls and 4:45 p.m. for the boys. The boys team reigned supreme in the 22-team Varsity B division at the Bob Conley Invitational on Oct. 6, at the Portnuef Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
Ground broken for new downtown Logan fire station
A lot of things have changed in Logan over the past 140 years, but one constant has been the general location of the main Logan fire station. This point was highlighted by Fire Chief Brad Hannig on Tuesday at the official groundbreaking for Logan’s new $13 million fire department headquarters at the northwest corner of 200 North and 100 East, and there’s a good reason for it, the chief said. The block affords firefighters an excellent launching point to reach to broadest area of the city in the fastest times during an emergency.
Preston XC girls continue to excel
The Indians host the annual Preston Invite at the Preston Golf and Country Club this Wednesday, Oct. 12. The girls run at 4:15 p.m. and the boys at 4:45 p.m. In the Varsity A division at the annual Bob Conley Invitational on Oct. 6 at the Portnuef Wellness Complex in Pocatello, the Preston girls won the 16-team field with 66 points, Thunder Ridge was second with 117, Highland third at 129, Pocatello fourth with 133 and Rigby fifth with 143.
Chugg, Tyra (Alder)
Chugg Tyra Alder Chugg 95 Providence passed away October 10, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.
Preston boys lose district opener
The Preston boys played two games in Pocatello in the 4A District 5 soccer tournament and lost the first on Oct. 4 sending them to an elimination game on Oct. 11 (score unavailable at press time). The Indians must win every match to stay alive and if they do they...
Canning for community: Preston Canning Center helps with variety of food-processing needs
Do you have an abundance of vegetables, tomatoes, potatoes, beans, or squash ripening quickly and can’t freeze, bottle or can them fast enough?. In case you didn’t know, there is a high-functioning canning facility in Preston located at 61 East 400 South in Preston, Idaho, that can assist you with your fruit, vegetable and meat canning needs, a dry-pack canner, as well as an apple cider press.
Police deploy to Preston schools as precaution after shooting threat received
PRESTON — Law enforcement officers were deployed to all of the Preston School District's schools on Wednesday after a school shooting threat was received via social media, authorities said. The Preston Police Department reported late Wednesday afternoon that it appears the threat came from an individual in a state...
Franklin County has lowest gas prices in Idaho
Drivers in the Gem State are paying much more for a gallon of gas than in other parts of the country, but so far, the heavy impact of a recent surge in pump prices has been felt primarily in northern Idaho. Meanwhile, AAA’s regular survey of fuel prices indicates that...
Prep cross country: Preston girls, boys win own invitational
PRESTON — A little blood didn’t damper the excitement for the hosts Wednesday afternoon at the Preston Golf and Country Club. The Preston Invitational cross country meet was run on a picture-perfect day, and the Indians ran to wins in both the girls and boys races. In fact, the girls picked up a perfect score with 15 points as the first eight finishers were wearing Preston uniforms.
Lady Indians must win to qualify for state
The Lady Indians opened the 4A District 5 soccer tournament on the road against Century and faced Pocatello in an elimination game on Oct. 11 in Pocatello (score unavailable at press time). If they prevail Preston will return to Pocatello to battle Century on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. They must win every game from now on to qualify for a state berth. Saturday’s, Oct. 15 match at 11 a.m. will be played in Preston against Century if the girls are not eliminated in one of the earlier rounds. If the boys are also at home, one of the teams will play at 1 p.m.
Tremonton works to prioritize upcoming road projects
With plenty of roads in need of repairs or expansion but limited funds to work with, Tremonton officials are working to determine which projects should happen first as they try to balance planning for growth while keeping roads safe for residents. City Manager Shawn Warnke said the city currently has...
Both Preston soccer teams bounced from district tourney
A return trip to the 4A state tournament was not to be for Preston’s boys soccer program. Third-seeded Preston traveled to second-seeded Pocatello and lost by a 3-0 scoreline in an elimination match in the 4A Fifth District Tournament on Tuesday. All three Poky goals were netted in the second half.
Devouring pizza, drinking soda, defending democracy: Cache County Clerk's Office to hold ballot open house
The Cache County Clerk/Auditor’s Office is holding an open house of the new ballot processing center Friday from 4-7 p.m. The center is located at 2785 Airport Road in Logan.
Developing Town: Bazaars of yore supported good causes
Editorial Note: Part 293 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston News, 1907, 1911; Southeastern Advocate, December, 1914; Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1915; Images of America, Preston, by Necia P. Seamons) Today’s definition of the word “bazaar” brings forth...
Prep volleyball: Riverhawks wrap-up region title after sweeping Bobcats
MILLVILLE — One goal for the Riverhawk volleyball team has been achieved. A big one lays ahead. Ridgeline captured the Region 11 title Tuesday night after sweeping second-place Sky View, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22. With two region matches still to play, the defending 4A state champion Riverhawks (19-7 overall, 8-0 region) can not be caught.
Children’s Justice Center in need after ‘ineffective’ design, workmanship, director says
Persisting issues with the Cache County Children’s Justice Center have left the facility in need of repairs and amendments expected to cost over $200,000, officials say. During Tuesday’s Cache County Council meeting, CJC Executive Director Terryl Warner said she had been “left out” of “many decisions” regarding the facility, and described to the council several ongoing problems with the building.
