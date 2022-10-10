The Lady Indians opened the 4A District 5 soccer tournament on the road against Century and faced Pocatello in an elimination game on Oct. 11 in Pocatello (score unavailable at press time). If they prevail Preston will return to Pocatello to battle Century on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. They must win every game from now on to qualify for a state berth. Saturday’s, Oct. 15 match at 11 a.m. will be played in Preston against Century if the girls are not eliminated in one of the earlier rounds. If the boys are also at home, one of the teams will play at 1 p.m.

PRESTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO