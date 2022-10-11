After tough loss, Davante Adams shoves cameraman to the ground on way to locker room

Davante Adams was frustrated after the Las Vegas Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He'll regret how he took out that frustration.

On his way back to the locker room after the game, Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground. ESPN's cameras caught the act and played it on "SportsCenter" after the game. It's not a good look for Adams and the NFL will not take kindly to it either.

Adams was clearly upset as the game ended. He and teammate Hunter Renfrow collided downfield on a fourth-and-1 pass that fell incomplete and practically ended the game. Adams slammed his helmet down in anger as he reached the sideline.

In the locker room afterward, in comments shown on ESPN, Adams apologized.

"Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy — some guy running off the field, and he ran, jumped in front of me when we're coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground," Adams said. "I wanted to say sorry to him for that. That was frustration mixed with him running, literally running in front of me, and I shouldn't have responded that way. But that's how I initially responded so I want to apologize to him for that."

It's interesting that Adams spun it as "I bumped into him, kind of pushed him" when it was a pretty clear shove.

Adams also apologized on Twitter.

The apologies didn't stop the cameraman from filing a report with the Kansas City Police Department after the game, the Kansas City Star reported. According to the KCPD, the man filed the report, in which he alleged he'd been injured in an assault, from a local hospital. He traveled there on his own from the stadium, though his injuries were not life threatening. A KCPD spokesperson said that the incident will likely take more than 1-2 days to investigate, and that a decision on whether or not to file charges will come once the investigation is complete.

The shove came right after a crazy back-and-forth game. The Raiders blew a 17-0 lead. They seemed to tie it on Adams' second long touchdown of the game but decided to go for a two-point conversion and didn't get it. They had a shot at the end to win it but Adams was on the wrong end of two big plays during Las Vegas' final drive. Adams seemed to catch a pass that would have gotten the Raiders into Chiefs territory, but replays showed he juggled the ball a bit and didn't get both feet down in bounds. It was ruled incomplete. Then came the fourth-down collision with Renfrow and the helmet slam on the sideline.

Adams has become a bigger star this season after a trade to the Raiders. He has been on more national commercials. He is one of the best receivers in the NFL and made some huge plays on Monday night. But his night ended with an unfortunate and blatant shove. The NFL will be discussing that in their offices on Tuesday.