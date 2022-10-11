ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Raiders went for 2 instead of a tie, don't get it and Chiefs escape with 1-point win

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5Q0s_0iU1tn1v00

The Las Vegas Raiders hit a huge touchdown to Davante Adams with 4:27 left. It seemed like it would be a tie game against the Kansas City Chiefs. All the Raiders needed to tie it was an extra point.

They left their offense on the field for a two-point conversion.

There have been endless arguments the past few seasons over coaching decisions like the one Raiders coach Josh McDaniels made in that situation. When coaches do something that is out of the norm and overly aggressive, the old guard complains about analytics. Even if the math says a call is right, there can be gray areas.

This was a gray area. The decision will be criticized after the fact because the two-point play didn't work. Josh Jacobs was inches short of the goal line and the Raiders still trailed 30-29. The Chiefs held off a late Raiders drive and won 30-29.

The Chiefs had a fantastic comeback. Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns, all to Travis Kelce. They trailed by 17 points early in the game and came all the way back to win.

But the Chiefs' comeback takes a backseat to a controversial two-point conversion call by the Raiders' coach. It was understandable with Mahomes playing like he was, even if there was plenty of time left. But it didn't work, and therefore it will be questioned.

Raiders start fast, Chiefs come back

Early on, the Raiders were rolling. They led 17-0. No 17-point lead in the NFL is totally safe in the second quarter, but this one seemed especially tenuous.

The Chiefs have Mahomes. And Kelce too. No lead against the Chiefs should seem comfortable.

The Chiefs scored 30 of the next 36 points after that great start by the Raiders. With Mahomes throwing four touchdowns to Kelce, the Chiefs took back the lead.

It should have seemed like a much greater comeback. The Raiders were in total control of the game through a quarter and a half. Davante Adams got a 58-yard touchdown on a gutsy fourth-and-1 call to get the Raiders on the board early. They seemed confident.

But, we expect great things like that from the Chiefs and Mahomes. The comeback just seemed like business as usual.

Kelce didn't do a lot of damage in terms of yardage, but he was great near the goal line. On his third touchdown he ran a route from left to right, then came all the way back left after he caught the ball. He avoided multiple Raiders defenders on his way to the end zone. It was a fantastic touchdown.

The Raiders still had shots to win late in the game. One penalty in particular was a huge blow though.

Chiefs take a late lead

When it looked like the Raiders got a stop in the fourth quarter, linebacker Malcolm Koonce was called for defense holding when he grabbed a Chiefs lineman to create a lane for his teammate to try to block the field goal. It's a terrible penalty any time. After you just got the Chiefs off the field, with 9:25 left, on a missed field goal in a one-point game to give the Chiefs an automatic first down ... that's about as bad as it gets.

The Chiefs cashed in. Kelce caught his fourth touchdown of the game and the Chiefs took a 30-23 lead.

The Raiders hit an enormous play after that. Adams caught his second long touchdown, right down the middle for 48 yards. That cut the Chiefs' lead to one point, and then came McDaniels' decision to go for two. It didn't work.

The Raiders got a big stop after that and forced a punt. They took over with 2:20 left, but back at their own 7-yard line. They just needed a field goal and got a couple nice runs by Josh Jacobs before the two-minute warning. Adams seemed to make a big catch into Chiefs possession but he was juggling it a bit and officials ruled his second foot wasn't in bounds. In a close game, that was a close call that went against the Raiders.

On fourth-and-1, Carr threw downfield go Adams but Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow collided with Adams and the pass was incomplete.

It was a rough loss for the Raiders and pushed them down to 1-4 for the season. They'll wonder if the result might have been different if they'd taken that extra point.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

Josh McDaniels, Raiders 'all-in' on aggressive playcall late

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels defended his decision to attempt a 2-point conversion rather than kick a game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter Monday night, a call that his players supported, as well. And they did so even as the attempt failed, with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
ESPN

Raiders' Davante Adams pushes person postgame, apologizes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams shoved a credentialed person on the field carrying equipment in the aftermath of Monday night's 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams later issued an apology. "I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

4 Winners, 4 Losers From Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders took a tough loss in Kansas City on Monday night in a game they probably should have won. Las Vegas looked like the better team most of the night, but even good teams can’t keep the Chiefs under wraps for an entire game. Plenty of players did well, some not so well. So, who balled out, and who needs to be called out?
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker

Raiders Legend Has A Hopeful Message For The Fans

The odds are not in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ favor five games into the 2022 NFL season. They were expected to dominate, especially after trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. His arrival reunited him with college teammate and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Their tandem could have ignited an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 Knee-Jerk Reactions Post-Week 5

After finally getting a win in Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders got right back to blowing games in Week 5. Their latest disappointing masterpiece result was a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. It’s time for some knee-jerk reactions following this crushing loss.
NFL
Yardbarker

Week 5 Las Vegas Raiders Receiving Game Analysis

Unfortunately, the Las Vegas Raiders lost for the fourth time in their first five games on Monday night. In a hard-fought, wildly exciting game from both sides, Las Vegas once again fell to Kansas City. The Chiefs remain the one team the Raiders can never quite figure out. A big part of the game was the team’s receiving core. Here’s an overview of the Raiders’ receiving game as a whole.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Raiders News: 1st Round Bust Listed As A Viable Trade Candidate

Clelin Ferrell, a first-round pick back in 2019 by the Las Vegas Raiders, has often been the subject of trade rumors and conjecture. Nevertheless, nothing has ever materialized. Be that as it may, the NFL’s Eric Edholm recently listed No. 99 as a possible bargaining chip with the league’s trade deadline quickly approaching. The question is, what is he truly worth and would a team actually surrender draft capital for him?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
125K+
Followers
133K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy