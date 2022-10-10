Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota Parent Union director confronts school board on proficiency: 'The Titanic has sunk'
Minnesota Parent Union president Rashad Turner talks about his new proposal for schools to post proficiency rates online in the wake of a poor state report card.
Minnesota Parent Union plans to pitch transparency campaign to MPS
MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday night at a scheduled Minneapolis Public School Board meeting, a local nonprofit is calling on the district to post more information about student learning online. Minnesota Parent Union writes on its website that the nonprofit's mission is to "connect, inform, and empower parent leaders to give...
State leaders urging Minnesota high school students to explore lucrative trade jobs
By WCCO's Beret LeoneNEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – Some students at Irondale High School are thinking ahead. They're part of a growing Career and Technical Education program."You're living the process of the dream of where you want to end up," said Stephanie Burrage, deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). "Where is your career is going to be?" State leaders from MDE, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI), learned about efforts to help students explore and prepare for trade jobs Tuesday afternoon in New Brighton.The program gives students real-life...
willmarradio.com
Ellison says the state could sue N. Minneapolis businesses for criminal activity
(Minneapolis MN-) Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday his office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney and the Minneapolis City Attorney, has completed its investigation of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis and has determined that illegal public nuisances are ongoing at the properties. Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson have provided Merwin and Winner with official notices that unlawful public nuisance activity is occurring on their properties in violation of Minnesota law, and that a complaint for relief will be filed in district court in 30 days if they do not abate the nuisance conduct or reach an agreement for abatement with the Attorney General’s Office, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.
Activists demand Minneapolis councilmembers sign moratorium on homeless encampment clearings
By WCCO's Beret LeoneMINNEAPOLIS -- Activists pushing for a pause on homeless encampment evictions in Minneapolis were met with opposition Wednesday."It's clear that we have a problem here," said activist Paul Meringdol, who is also experiencing homelessness. "A problem that's been sided-stepped and overlooked."Outside of the Minneapolis City Council meeting, Communities United Against Police Brutality activists and some experiencing homelessness, gathered to share a resolution to put a moratorium on camp evictions in the city. They say evictions are causing health issues linked to fatigue, stress and trauma. They also say it makes it harder to help those unhoused in...
redlakenationnews.com
State settles with Andersen Windows over 'refusal' to hire applicant with disability
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant's disability, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The window and door manufacturer based in Bayport, Minn., will pay the man $41,000 and adhere to several stipulations meant to "build...
Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud
At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
fox9.com
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting. A committee of the Minneapolis City Council got an earful Tuesday from the homeless community and advocates who insist the city’s policy of clearing encampments is inhumane, and that local government is not doing enough to provide basic, low-barrier housing for all.
University of Minnesota medical students launch nonprofit to give kids a roadmap to medicine
MINNEAPOLIS – Doctors have one of the most respected occupations there is, and it's a hard one, too. Take the University of Minnesota Medical School: Only about 6% of applicants get accepted.On a busy weekdays, a group of second-year med students is congregated at the U. But they aren't talking science - this is all extracurricular."We have three pillars we are focused on: mentorship, community engagement and workshops," said student Emmanuel Fale.Amidst the busiest of times, they took on the biggest of challenges, creating a nonprofit called MD LINK. Emmanuel, who grew up in St. Cloud, the son of a...
Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minneapolis realtors apologize for racial disparities in real estate and call for a change
Realtors from across the metro area gathered on Wednesday to apologize for discrimination in real estate. The group also vowed to make changes to correct racial disparities in homeownership.
redlakenationnews.com
Minneapolis outlines encampment strategy as protesters set up outside City Hall
People recently pushed out of several homeless encampments protested outside City Hall for the second day on Tuesday, camped beneath a banner reading, "Stop the sweeps. No evictions on stolen land." Inside, council members advanced a set of recommendations from housing staff to transfer city funds to Hennepin County as...
Maplewood mayor proposes withdrawing support for metro area "purple line"
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A big setback for mass transit in the east Metro, with the Metropolitan Council under fire once again.The 15-mile "Purple Line" rapid transit bus route has been in the works for more than two decades. It would connect cities in the east metro from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake.But at the Maplewood City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Marylee Abrams proposed withdrawing support for the project. She says she just found out the Met Council has plans for re-routing which would require the city to buy private land.She says the Met Council made the plans without talking to the community."I support transportation in the east metro area. what we don't need is a large, expensive infrastructure project that doesn't work for our community," Abrams said.The Metropolitan Council is already under fire for reportedly mismanaging the southwest light rail extension in Minneapolis. That project is millions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.Maplewood is expected to vote on the matter on Oct. 24.
Bethel University scraps 10 majors, minors; cites declining enrollment
ARDEN HILLS, Minn — Bethel University, a private Christian school in Arden Hills, has eliminated 10 programs, saying it needs to “change” and “adapt” to declining enrollment. The cuts affect a number of Bethel’s schools, including the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of...
The state of 2022 early voting in Minnesota: It’s not 2020 anymore
Local elections offices have accepted 49,575 ballots in the first two weeks of early voting and mail voting. By this time in 2020, more than six times as many pre-Election-Day ballots – 336,017 – had been accepted for processing, according to numbers released Friday by the Minnesota secretary of state.
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station notified of potential lawsuit
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has completed its investigation into two "problem properties" in north Minneapolis. Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both located near the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenues, were officially put on notice on Oct. 11 that "unlawful public nuisance activity" is happening at their properties in violation of Minnesota law.
MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
Homeless support advocates set up encampment outside Minneapolis city hall
A small encampment is set up outside of historic Minneapolis city hall in reaction to the clearing of a homeless camp west of downtown last week
willmarradio.com
Wife of Minneapolis city council member has ties to Feeding Our Future fraud case
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A nonprofit run by the wife of a Minneapolis City Council member has ties to a federal nutrition program fraud investigation. Council member Jamal Osman's wife Ilo Amba founded Urban Advantage Services in November 2020. The Minnesota Department of Education lists the nonprofit as among over 200 sites sponsored by Partners in Nutrition, a top sponsor of the federal meals program in the state. Osman and Amba are also tied to Stigma-Free International, which has been accused of misappropriating million of federal dollars. Osman and Amba aren't facing charges.
