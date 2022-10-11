The Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services was trying to stop the pending sale of a bankrupt nursing home chain in Iowa before CMS and the buyers resolved the issues. The agency said the chain owes it $1 million, and the sale of five facilities would wind up denying CMS — and therefore also taxpayers — reception of the full amount, according to a local report. The amount paid would only be between $509,000 and $740,000 because of the chain’s eight facilities at the time of bankruptcy, three are excluded from the transaction after closing in the past year.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO