Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
Owed $1 million, CMS tried to stop sale of regional nursing home chain
The Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services was trying to stop the pending sale of a bankrupt nursing home chain in Iowa before CMS and the buyers resolved the issues. The agency said the chain owes it $1 million, and the sale of five facilities would wind up denying CMS — and therefore also taxpayers — reception of the full amount, according to a local report. The amount paid would only be between $509,000 and $740,000 because of the chain’s eight facilities at the time of bankruptcy, three are excluded from the transaction after closing in the past year.
Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card
I don’t believe Attorney General Derek Schmidt is racist. But he’s staking his campaign for governor on the belief that Kansans are. Twice within recent days, the Republican’s lagging campaign has deployed racially fraught ads and rhetoric, all with the apparent goal of scaring voters. It has distorted good work by honorable Kansans and played […] The post Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers hear medical marijuana testimony
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas lawmakers are meeting twice in October to discuss the medical marijuana bill that was stalled earlier this year. According to KTKA, the first hearing scheduled for Oct. 12 will hear testimony by law enforcement, state agencies and local governments. Public testimony will be heard on Oct. 19. The bill was discussed earlier this year but lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement. However, next year’s legislative session could be the year that a final plan is made.
KAKE TV
What you need to know about two Kansas constitutional amendments on the upcoming ballot
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first proposal would allow state lawmakers to veto actions and decisions made by the executive branch of state government. When Kansas' leaders can't agree, the resulting fight can lead to public unrest as we saw with the pandemic response. You may remember the orders to close schools, churches and businesses and the resulting protests in the streets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kcur.org
Farm states and the feds — but not Kansas — are suing pesticide makers over alleged monopolies
Ten states have joined the federal government to sue major pesticide makers, contending that the companies effectively shut off farmers from cheaper, generic products. Kansas is sitting out the case even though nearby farm states — including Nebraska, Iowa and Texas — signed on. Kansas Attorney General Derek...
Roger Marshall, Laura Kelly stumble while wading into former Kansas governors’ loyalties
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and GOP U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall earn fact-check fixes for comments on loyalties of former Govs. Jeff Colyer and Sam Brownback. The post Roger Marshall, Laura Kelly stumble while wading into former Kansas governors’ loyalties appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Why this Republican won’t be voting for Derek Schmidt or Kris Kobach | Commentary
GOP former state school board member says Laura Kelly and Chris Mann are better choices.
Kansas gets $1.4 million to help victims of violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. on Tuesday, over $1.4 million was given to organizations in Kansas to support victims of violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri, Kansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US
Missouri ranks as one of the unhappiest states in the US, Kansas not much better, according to a ranking by research company, TOP Survey.
realcleardefense.com
The Future of Air Force Tanker Program
A KC-46A Pegasus takes off from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, in support of a Tanker Airlift Control Center mission Aug. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis) Kansas is KC-46 country, the manufacturing and basing center for the most advanced aerial refueling tanker in...
Kansas coronavirus cases increase, so do vaccinations
Kansans continue to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the past week, health workers administered almost 40,000 doses.
kcur.org
A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle
Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksal.com
Avian Flu Returns to Kansas
Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a...
KAKE TV
'I don't ever remember planting into these types of conditions': Farmers weigh options as drought threatens wheat planting
Jon Kerschen spent his Tuesday planting wheat on some of his land in Garden Plain. It's something he’s been holding off on doing for a few weeks. “You sit there you look at the conditions you go, what chance do we have a growing a crop right now, and it's not good. But we have crop rotations for a reason. And we got to stick to those rotations”
NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with Kansas after saying the state "doesn’t have a brand."
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Kansas on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
WIBW
Red Flag Warning issued for several KS counties as risk of extreme fire increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Shawnee County and more than 20 other counties throughout eastern Kansas on Wednesday afternoon. The Red Flag Warning was issued just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and is currently set to expire Thursday,...
I-70 westbound closed near Kansas border due to early morning vehicle fire
An early morning fire involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 70 westbound coming into Colorado from Kansas. The fire happened just east of Burlington, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported first about 5 a.m., and has closed the interstate for about 11 miles from the Rose Avenue exit in Burlington to the Kansas border. The Colorado DOT advised drivers to use Old U.S. 24 as an alternate route and expect...
realtree.com
3 Brothers Tag Monster Bucks During Kansas Youth Season
What’s better than harvesting a monster buck on opening night? Well, having your brothers take their own monster bucks during the same hunt, of course. That’s how it happened for brothers Noah, Micah, and Westin McCauley during the Kansas youth season in September. Tevis McCauley, the boys’ father,...
Comments / 0