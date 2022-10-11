ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

McKnight's

Owed $1 million, CMS tried to stop sale of regional nursing home chain

The Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services was trying to stop the pending sale of a bankrupt nursing home chain in Iowa before CMS and the buyers resolved the issues. The agency said the chain owes it $1 million, and the sale of five facilities would wind up denying CMS — and therefore also taxpayers — reception of the full amount, according to a local report. The amount paid would only be between $509,000 and $740,000 because of the chain’s eight facilities at the time of bankruptcy, three are excluded from the transaction after closing in the past year.
IOWA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card

I don’t believe Attorney General Derek Schmidt is racist. But he’s staking his campaign for governor on the belief that Kansans are. Twice within recent days, the Republican’s lagging campaign has deployed racially fraught ads and rhetoric, all with the apparent goal of scaring voters. It has distorted good work by honorable Kansans and played […] The post Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas lawmakers hear medical marijuana testimony

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas lawmakers are meeting twice in October to discuss the medical marijuana bill that was stalled earlier this year. According to KTKA, the first hearing scheduled for Oct. 12 will hear testimony by law enforcement, state agencies and local governments. Public testimony will be heard on Oct. 19. The bill was discussed earlier this year but lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement. However, next year’s legislative session could be the year that a final plan is made.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

What you need to know about two Kansas constitutional amendments on the upcoming ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first proposal would allow state lawmakers to veto actions and decisions made by the executive branch of state government. When Kansas' leaders can't agree, the resulting fight can lead to public unrest as we saw with the pandemic response. You may remember the orders to close schools, churches and businesses and the resulting protests in the streets.
KANSAS STATE
realcleardefense.com

The Future of Air Force Tanker Program

A KC-46A Pegasus takes off from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, in support of a Tanker Airlift Control Center mission Aug. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis) Kansas is KC-46 country, the manufacturing and basing center for the most advanced aerial refueling tanker in...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle

Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Avian Flu Returns to Kansas

Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'I don't ever remember planting into these types of conditions': Farmers weigh options as drought threatens wheat planting

Jon Kerschen spent his Tuesday planting wheat on some of his land in Garden Plain. It's something he’s been holding off on doing for a few weeks. “You sit there you look at the conditions you go, what chance do we have a growing a crop right now, and it's not good. But we have crop rotations for a reason. And we got to stick to those rotations”
GARDEN PLAIN, KS
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
OutThere Colorado

I-70 westbound closed near Kansas border due to early morning vehicle fire

An early morning fire involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 70 westbound coming into Colorado from Kansas. The fire happened just east of Burlington, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported first about 5 a.m., and has closed the interstate for about 11 miles from the Rose Avenue exit in Burlington to the Kansas border. The Colorado DOT advised drivers to use Old U.S. 24 as an alternate route and expect...
COLORADO STATE
realtree.com

3 Brothers Tag Monster Bucks During Kansas Youth Season

What’s better than harvesting a monster buck on opening night? Well, having your brothers take their own monster bucks during the same hunt, of course. That’s how it happened for brothers Noah, Micah, and Westin McCauley during the Kansas youth season in September. Tevis McCauley, the boys’ father,...
KANSAS STATE

