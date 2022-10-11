Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
In ‘transition,’ CMS asks providers to weigh in on key rules
NASHVILLE, TN — Providers renewed their concerns about staffing constraints, workforce retention and the survey process during a rare live forum with a top Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services leader Tuesday. David Wright, director of the Quality Safety & Oversight Group at CMS, fielded provider questions on a...
When doctors become long Covid patients – and still aren’t believed
My job as an ER doctor is simple: I need to identify those that are critically ill among those who are in no immediate danger of losing life or limb. Usually, a chief complaint of chronic back pain turns out to be an exacerbation of the aches and pains that come with age – but it can also be the only symptom of an aortic aneurysm about to rupture. To make such discernment, I have to see all patients that come across the ER’s threshold as soon as possible. It means a minute I spend with one patient may be a minute taken away from another.
New York attorney general files motion to stop Trump’s ‘continued fraudulent practices’ – live
Letitia James makes request to court, while Capitol attack committee to convene for latest public session – follow the latest
healthleadersmedia.com
Researcher: 'The Levees Have Broken' at Emergency Departments
New studies show increased boarding of patients in emergency departments and more patients leaving emergency rooms without being seen. — Hospital emergency departments have been under severe strain during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a pair of new research articles. The new studies examine boarding of patients in emergency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
McKnight's
Owed $1 million, CMS tried to stop sale of regional nursing home chain
The Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services was trying to stop the pending sale of a bankrupt nursing home chain in Iowa before CMS and the buyers resolved the issues. The agency said the chain owes it $1 million, and the sale of five facilities would wind up denying CMS — and therefore also taxpayers — reception of the full amount, according to a local report. The amount paid would only be between $509,000 and $740,000 because of the chain’s eight facilities at the time of bankruptcy, three are excluded from the transaction after closing in the past year.
McKnight's
Labor proposal pushes employers on classification of hourly workers
A proposed rule issued Tuesday by the US Department of Labor would more strictly limit how healthcare and other employers classify workers paid on an hourly basis. “Misclassification is a serious issue that denies workers’ rights and protections under federal labor standards, promotes wage theft, allows certain employers to gain an unfair advantage over law-abiding businesses, and hurts the economy at-large,” said the DOL said in a press release announcing the proposed rule change set to be published later this week.
McKnight's
Clinic reports no brain imaging abnormalities in patients given Aduhelm
Patients who received a modified schedule of the Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab) did not show signs of brain imaging abnormalities, according to a small review of data from a New York City neurology practice. Aduhelm is a monoclonal antibody that targets and reduces amyloid beta brain plaques, which have...
McKnight's
Major study finds COVID boosters keep severe illness at bay in U.S. seniors
Older adults have substantial protection against severe COVID-19 when they are both vaccinated and boosted, according to a study including 1.6 million Veterans Administration patients. The study took place during periods of delta and omicron variant prominence. The incidence of hospitalization for COVID-19 pneumonia or death was 8.9 per 10,000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
For seniors who had a stroke and risk dementia, exercise can help, study says
While a stroke doubles a person's risk for dementia, a new study suggests that fairly intensive, regular exercise can improve cognitive function in adults.
McKnight's
One quarter of clinicians say they want to switch careers, survey finds
Some 25% of physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses surveyed said they are thinking about switching careers, and 33% want to leave their current employer. The survey, from global consultancy Bain & Company, included a random sampling of 573 full-time clinicians across various specialties, including geriatric medicine. Qualified respondents spent at least 50% of their work week on direct patient care, and worked in either private or group physician practices, hospitals or healthcare systems.
McKnight's
Polypharmacy rises before a dementia diagnosis: study
Drug prescriptions increase in the 20 years before a patient’s dementia diagnosis, and prescribing patterns begin to hone in on particular medical conditions, a new study finds. Investigators explored the association of polypharmacy and dementia. They found that the proportion of people taking three or more medications rose from...
McKnight's
Debate over agency rate cap divides nursing factions
New debate over proposed staffing agency legislation in Kansas shows how the issue can pit nurse advocates and nursing home leaders against each other as they work to address staffing concerns. Last year, nursing homes nationwide saw an 83% increase in their median contract labor use compared to 2020, according...
McKnight's
Common diabetes drug may serve as novel Afib treatment
The common diabetes drug metformin may be a treatment for atrial fibrillation (Afib), a new study has found. If approved, it would be the first new drug identified to treat this disease of the heart in a decade, according to Cleveland Clinic researchers. Investigators discovered the drug’s potential in a...
McKnight's
MDS meets VBP: I love a good value, don’t you?
I love a good value, don’t you? It’s hard to find one these days in this economy. Recently a friend of mine purchased a used vehicle from a reputable local dealership. Within a week, the engine failed catastrophically and he had to purchase a new one because the dealership would not accommodate.
Comments / 0