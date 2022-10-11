Read full article on original website
wuga.org
Clarke County School District launches anonymous tip line
Clarke County School District has launched a new anonymous tip line for CCSD community members to report security-related concerns to district and school officials. The CCSD Tip Line can also be utilized to acknowledge good deeds and achievements made by students and staff. The new safety system follows a growing...
flagpole.com
Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling
For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
Red and Black
The Athens Frontline: Opioid Crisis
Your browser does not support the audio element. In our October episode, host Alander Rocha sits down with Grace Walton, news contributor and UGA freshman, to discuss her reporting on the opioid crisis in Athens. Walton shares what the community is doing to combat the epidemic and its challenges to accessing treatment in a time of increasing opioid use.
wuga.org
Clarke County School District hosts second Family University session
The Clarke County School District is hosting its second Family University session of the year. The topic is “Access to Mental Health,” and the panel will address issues related to child psychology, trauma, anxiety, depression, self-harm, codependency, substance abuse and more. Community members can join in person in...
Athens student apartment building repeatedly delays opening, leaving hundreds displaced
ATHENS, Ga. — Hundreds of University of Georgia students are supposed to be living in an off-campus apartment building that at the moment is still an active construction zone. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was in Athens, where students said...
wuga.org
The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance
Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
DeKalb County’s internal auditors refusing to release critical report
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County’s internal auditors are refusing to release an obviously critical report of the county’s Oracle software system, which is used to manage everything from human resources to purchasing to payroll for a government that spends about $1.2 billion a year. It’s clear...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb
DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares the two words that best define the 2022 Georgia football team
ATHENS — Kirby Smart hates comparisons. He doesn’t want to hear how Branson Robinson is “Baby Chubb” much less how his current team stacks up to the one that won the national championship a season ago. The team that had 15 players drafted in the 2022...
Two incumbent Gwinnett County commissioners face challengers
In-person early voting begins Monday.
Red and Black
UGA Homecoming events to look forward to this week
Between midterms, internship applications and the ever-cooling weather, it’s a time of year when a lot of students need a pick-me-up. This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling Dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary. The festivities...
wevv.com
Former Salvation Army employee accused of stealing funds meant for residents
ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) -- A former Salvation Army employee is accused of stealing money to assist people with their mortgages and utilities in Newton County. According to Covington Police Department, they began an investigation on Aug. 18 after receiving a report of possible misuse of funds from the America Rescue Plan Act.
dawgnation.com
Jordan “BigBaby” Hall dishes on another great time in Athens, talks future official visits
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Jordan “BigBaby” Hall. He ranks as the nation’s No. 16 DL and the No. 121 prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is the No. 2 target for 2023 on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” top target list.
dawgnation.com
Rian Davis wanted to walk away from Georgia football; Kirby Smart is very proud he didn’t
ATHENS — Rian Davis didn’t believe it at first. He sort of knew on Monday of last week he’d be starting for Georgia against Auburn, a first in his four-year Georgia career. But he didn’t really believe it until Wednesday or Thursday, after going through practice.
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
Visitation for Elijah Dewitt family tonight in Jackson Co
Visitation for the family of murdered Jackson County teenager Elijah Dewitt is set for 6 this evening til 10 tonight at the Jefferson Church. That’s on Mahaffey Street in Jefferson. The 18 year-old Dewitt, a standout on the Jefferson High School football team, was shot and killed last week, gunned down outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two suspects, teenagers from Lawrenceville, have been arrested and charged in his murder. Funeral for Dewitt is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at Jefferson High School.
seattlemedium.com
We Keep Failing Black Victims Of Domestic Violence
This story is part two of a series on domestic violence that highlights the experiences of Black survivors of domestic abuse who now support and help current victims. Chancierra Coleman had a feeling her 21-year-old little sister would be killed by her ex-partner, a worry that became true in June of this year.
Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
2 people including UGA student shot less than 1 mile from campus
ATHENS, Ga. — Two people including a University of Georgia student are recovering after being shot early Saturday morning less than one mile from campus in Athens. Police said around 2:12 a.m. officers were on their way to respond to a fight when a person stopped them and stated a shooting had just happened near the 200 block of West Clayton Street.
