ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuga.org

Clarke County School District launches anonymous tip line

Clarke County School District has launched a new anonymous tip line for CCSD community members to report security-related concerns to district and school officials. The CCSD Tip Line can also be utilized to acknowledge good deeds and achievements made by students and staff. The new safety system follows a growing...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling

For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

The Athens Frontline: Opioid Crisis

Your browser does not support the audio element. In our October episode, host Alander Rocha sits down with Grace Walton, news contributor and UGA freshman, to discuss her reporting on the opioid crisis in Athens. Walton shares what the community is doing to combat the epidemic and its challenges to accessing treatment in a time of increasing opioid use.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Clarke County School District hosts second Family University session

The Clarke County School District is hosting its second Family University session of the year. The topic is “Access to Mental Health,” and the panel will address issues related to child psychology, trauma, anxiety, depression, self-harm, codependency, substance abuse and more. Community members can join in person in...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
Education
wuga.org

The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance

Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb

DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cna#New Georgia#Linus College#The Vision Centre
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA Homecoming events to look forward to this week

Between midterms, internship applications and the ever-cooling weather, it’s a time of year when a lot of students need a pick-me-up. This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling Dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary. The festivities...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
dawgnation.com

Jordan “BigBaby” Hall dishes on another great time in Athens, talks future official visits

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Jordan “BigBaby” Hall. He ranks as the nation’s No. 16 DL and the No. 121 prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is the No. 2 target for 2023 on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” top target list.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Visitation for Elijah Dewitt family tonight in Jackson Co

Visitation for the family of murdered Jackson County teenager Elijah Dewitt is set for 6 this evening til 10 tonight at the Jefferson Church. That’s on Mahaffey Street in Jefferson. The 18 year-old Dewitt, a standout on the Jefferson High School football team, was shot and killed last week, gunned down outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two suspects, teenagers from Lawrenceville, have been arrested and charged in his murder. Funeral for Dewitt is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at Jefferson High School.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
seattlemedium.com

We Keep Failing Black Victims Of Domestic Violence

This story is part two of a series on domestic violence that highlights the experiences of Black survivors of domestic abuse who now support and help current victims. Chancierra Coleman had a feeling her 21-year-old little sister would be killed by her ex-partner, a worry that became true in June of this year.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
DECATUR, GA
WSB Radio

2 people including UGA student shot less than 1 mile from campus

ATHENS, Ga. — Two people including a University of Georgia student are recovering after being shot early Saturday morning less than one mile from campus in Athens. Police said around 2:12 a.m. officers were on their way to respond to a fight when a person stopped them and stated a shooting had just happened near the 200 block of West Clayton Street.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy