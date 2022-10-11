Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown
The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
ZDNet
Get a pocket-sized Apple Watch charger you can take anywhere for just $20
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Apple Watches are fabulous, and some models such as the Apple Watch Ultra boast impressive battery life. However, some apps will drain their batteries faster than most. And no one wants to carry a bulky power bank just to get a quick charge, which is why you may want to pick up this portable, pocket-sized wireless Apple Watch charger by Go Gadgets for just $19.99.
Apple quietly made a small, unannounced change inside the iPhone 14 that makes it 'the most repairable iPhone in years' for DIY-ers
The iPhone 14 can be opened from the front and the back by unscrewing two screws, making the phone easier to repair, iFixit recently revealed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Millions told their iPhones are dangerous – don’t ignore latest warning
IF you've got a really old iPhone then it's time to upgrade. Very old iPhone models are now considered dangerous – so you need to check your handset now. This week Apple dropped the new iOS 16.0.3 update. It's a follow-on from the major iOS 16 update that landed...
These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now
Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Falls to Just $349 in Pre-Prime Day Sale
The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released last month but its price is already being marked down as low as $349. The $50 discount forms a part of Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale, which kicked off today ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day event, and is being matched at Amazon. It applies to all of the GPS-only Series 8 models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes and is the best Apple Watch Series 8 deal we've seen to date -- though you only have a limited time to snag one on sale.
The Verge
How to choose which Apple Watch to buy
It used to be easy to pick an Apple Watch. All you had to do was choose whether you wanted the larger model or the smaller one. Then, the Series 3 introduced cellular connectivity in 2017, which added another factor. And then, in 2020, Apple introduced the more affordable Apple Watch SE. In 2022, Apple premiered the rugged Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Series 8 and a second-generation SE. So, if you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch right now, what do you do?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple's new crash detection feature for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch is calling 911 when people ride roller coasters
Apple's crash detection is supposed to detect severe car crashes and help users get in touch with emergency services in those situations.
iOS 16.0.3 is out now — what's coming to your iPhone
iOS 16.0.3 has just been released. The update is mainly focused on fixing some of the bugs on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, but it also brings changes for iOS 16 users.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $999, Prime Members Can Get an Apple MacBook Air M1 Laptop for $799 Shipped
Apple’s MacBook Air M1 laptop is still a great pickup in 2022 for most users, and you can get one for $799 shipped during the Prime Early Access Sale for the next 2-days, originally $999. This Apple-developed 8-core CPU performs up to 3.5x faster than the previous generation and its 8-core GPU provides graphics that are up to 5x faster, enabling graphics-intensive games to run at significantly higher frame rates. Product page – or check out all of the other Prime Early Access deals.
daystech.org
Apple’s iPhone 15 might make the switch to USB-C: Report
Apple might be switching to USB-C as quickly as 2023, in accordance with a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In the most recent version of the Power On e-newsletter, he means that the iPhone 15 will mark the transition to USB-C. Currently the iPhone and AirPods help the Lightning port on the backside for charger and require their very own cable. Apple has switched to USB-C charging for some gadgets just like the iPad Pro and MacBooks.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone
Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
iPhone 14 keeps calling 911 on users riding rollercoasters
The abrupt stops and sudden deceleration of rollercoasters trigger emergency calls for help on the latest iPhone
The latest iPhone 14 bug is an absolute scream
Every iPhone launch brings with it a few bugs for Apple to iron out, and the current generation is no exception. From shaky cameras to battery drain, the iPhone 14 range has been particularly plagued with issues – and this latest quirk might just be the weirdest yet. One...
TechCrunch
How to set up eSIM on your new iPhone 14
ESIM is a substitute for a physical SIM that’s embedded in the phone’s circuitry so users can easily swap between SIMs. It also enables people to host more than two SIMs. The iPhone 14 will be able to host up to eight SIMs at once. So, how easy is it to load a new eSIM on the iPhone? It should only take a few steps.
Cult of Mac
Get the latest OS updates to fix pesky iPhone and Apple Watch bugs
Apple released iOS 16.0.3 and watchOS 9.0.2 on Monday to remove a range of small bugs. Many of these affect the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch models. Both updates are recommended for those with Apple’s latest handsets and wearables, as well as who’ve already installed iOS 16 and watchOS 9.
techeblog.com
Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Meta Quest Pro VR Headset, Set for Release on October 25th
Mark Zuckerberg revealed the Meta Quest Pro VR headset after months of leaks today at Meta Connect. Available October 25th, priced at $1,499.99 USD, it features high-resolution outward-facing cameras capable of capturing four times as many pixels as Meta Quest 2, thus making the Meta Quest Pro the company’s first full-color mixed reality device.
Cult of Mac
Roller coasters set off iPhone 14 Crash Detection
People are reportedly getting off roller coasters and discovering that their new iPhone 14 called 911 for them. Turns out the handsets mistook thrilling rides for a car wreck and thought their users needed emergency help. It’s an unintended result of Crash Detection, a feature added to Apple’s latest handsets.
9to5Mac
watchOS 9.0.2 for Apple Watch fixes microphone bugs, Spotify interruptions, more
Along with the release of iOS 16.0.3, Apple also released watchOS 9.0.2 on Monday. The update, which is now available to Apple Watch users, fixes a number of bugs, including one that affected the microphone on some Apple Watch models and another that could cause interruptions in Spotify’s audio streaming.
Comments / 0