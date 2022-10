The University will host a fall vaccination clinic for the much awaited, bivalent booster dose against COVID-19. The one-day clinic will take place on Friday, Nov. 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the College of Health Professions, Room 124 on the McNichols campus. Our clinic partner, RiteAid Pharmacy, will be administering both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent booster vaccines.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO