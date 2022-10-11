ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Blue Devils face another formidable foe

The hits just keep coming for Greencastle on the football field. The Blue Devils, who opened the season 4-0, have now lost three straight competitive games against Mid Penn Colonial opponents. This Friday, they get to travel to Gettysburg to play the Warriors — the only unbeaten team in the Colonial — at 7 p.m. in Warrior Stadium.
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Trojans see even chance vs. CD East

One team will be able to climb out of the Mid Penn Commonwealth cellar after Friday night. Chambersburg (2-5, 0-4 MPC) travels to Landis Field in Harrisburg to take on Central Dauphin East (2-5, 0-4 MPC) at 7 p.m. in contest that looks even on paper. “It’s a game we...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Volleyball team downs Colts

Chambersburg 3, Cedar Cliff 1: A night after a heartbreaking defeat, the Trojans rallied to hand the Colts a Mid Penn Commonwealth defeat on Tuesday night at CASHS Field House, reversing an earlier loss to Cedar Cliff. Chambersburg (6-10, 2-7 MPC) took the first game 25-23, fell 18-25, then snapped...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Girls soccer pulls out tie vs. Northern

Greencastle-Antrim 2, Northern York 2: The Blue Devils’ unblemished record came to an end with a tie against the Polar Bears, but G-A remained in charge of the Mid Penn Colonial Division after Wednesday night’s game in Dillsburg, thanks to some dramatics by Rylee Henson. Greencastle (14-0-1, 11-0-1...
DILLSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Blue Devils edge JB in 5th game in volleyball

Greencastle-Antrim 3, James Buchanan 2: A back-and-forth rivalry Mid Penn Colonial match between two highly-ranked teams was captured in the fifth game by the unbeaten Blue Devils over the Rockets on Tuesday night at G-A. Greencastle jumped out to a 2-0 lead with wins of 25-18 and 25-19, but JB...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Fulton County Roundup

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY:Team results Southern Fulton 25, Williamsburg 30, Juniata Valley 19, Southern Fulton 39. Individual results:1. Madison Sneath, JV, 21:33. 2. Sam Ashkettle, SF, 23:15. 3. Izzy Anderson, JV, 23:16. 4. Eve Mccrum, JV, 23:54. 5. Brooke Stewart, W, 24:02. 6. Katie Dryrson, JV, 24::07. 7. Maddie Hopsicker, JV, 24:28. 8. Elaina Brady, SF, 24:47. 9. Macy Norris, W, 24:48. 10. Paige Risbon, SF, 25:05. 11. Ella McCrum, JV, 25:12. 12. Kristen Buchheit, SF, 25:46. 13. Lillie Irvin, W, 26:11. 14. Grace Brown, JV, 27:12. 15. Gabby Coffman, JV, 27:15. 16. Elisa Mock, W, 28:23. 17. Sydney Showaltwer, JV, 29:26. 18. Maddie Beck, JV, 30:21. 19. Kara Lanberry, W, 31:40. 20. Emma Wilson, SF, 32:12 .Notes: SF record 6-4 (6-1 ICC)
FULTON COUNTY, PA

