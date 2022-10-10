Read full article on original website
What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's best trait
Steve Yzerman often watches Detroit Red Wings practices from the family room overlooking the facility inside Little Caesars Arena, but sometimes he sits where the press sits. Whatever his point of observation, Yzerman's input is invaluable to Derek Lalonde, the man tasked by Yzerman to coach the Wings towards a more competitive future.
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out
The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
Avalanche receive 2022 Stanley Cup championship rings
Hardware weighs 18.5 carats, features 669 diamonds, 20 sapphires, 42 rubies. Nathan MacKinnon weighed in at 200 pounds before the 2021-22 season. On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche forward put on an extra 18.5 carats. According to the Avalanche, the team, coaching staff and ownership received their 2022 Stanley Cup championship...
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play outdoors in Cleveland
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be the only members of the organization heading outdoors during the 2022-23 season. Their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will face the Cleveland Monsters at First Energy Stadium in Northeast Ohio at 1 p.m. March 4. The contest, which has been dubbed...
Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres
After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
Washingtonian.com
A Brief Guide to the New Faces on the 2022-23 Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals begin their 2022-23 season Wednesday night when the puck drops at Capital One Arena against the Boston Bruins. Alex Ovechkin leads a veteran core of T.J. Oshie, John Carlson, and others as the Caps search for their first Stanley Cup since 2018. Washington will start the season without Tom Wilson, who is out until at least November while he is recovering from an ACL injury, and without center Nicklas Backstrom, who is recovering from hip surgery and doesn’t have a projected return yet.
Medical updates on Matheson, Edmundson and Byron
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes provided several medical updates during his press conference at the Bell Centre ahead of the season opener. Hughes confirmed that defenseman Mike Matheson underwent an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of his lower-body injury. Results are expected in the next 48 hours.
Makar raising bar, considered Hart Trophy candidate for Avalanche
MacKinnon says defenseman who won Norris, Conn Smythe trophies, Stanley Cup can be MVP. Cale Makar already has established himself as a great player, and when we say "great," we use the word with weight. The only question about the Colorado Avalanche defenseman is how great he will be. Makar...
Greene retires from NHL, signs one-day contract with Devils
39-year-old defenseman played 16 seasons, was New Jersey captain. Andy Greene signed a one-day contract with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday and ended his NHL career after 16 seasons with 264 points (52 goals, 212 assists) in 1,680 games for the Devils and New York Islanders. The defenseman, who...
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
Brandt Clarke expected to make his NHL debut as the Kings seek the first win of their season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Senators
Party in the Plaza begins at 4 p.m. Don Granato considers the beginning of every season a great unknown. Months of prognostications are thrown out the window. The games speak for themselves. Such will be the case tonight when the Sabres open 2022-23 against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center.
Celebrate Bieksa's Retirement as a Canuck
..Kevin Bieksa to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Canuck on November 3 against the Anaheim Ducks. Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks are pleased to announce that Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the team to officially mark his retirement from the National Hockey League as a member of the Vancouver Canucks.
How to Watch on ESPN+ and Hulu: Flyers vs. Devils on October 13
Through the NHL's media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry four Flyers games on the streaming platforms, including the Philadelphia Flyers home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 13. Along with the Flyers' exclusive broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have access to more than 1,000...
THE 'A'-LISTERS
Sutter says no rush to name captain; team will have three or four alternates to start season. This isn't some rag-tag policy, where league rules require someone - anyone - to wear the 'C.'. When the time is right, the Flames will announce their new skipper. That time just isn't...
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ CAR - 12:37 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Cole Sillinger preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
