Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver
The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out
The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
NHL
Matheson expected to be out eight weeks for Canadiens
Mike Matheson is expected to be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an abdominal muscle strain. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't played since he was scratched ahead of Montreal's Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against Ottawa Senators on Oct. 6. The following day, the Canadiens said Matheson was taking...
NHL
Avalanche receive 2022 Stanley Cup championship rings
Hardware weighs 18.5 carats, features 669 diamonds, 20 sapphires, 42 rubies. Nathan MacKinnon weighed in at 200 pounds before the 2021-22 season. On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche forward put on an extra 18.5 carats. According to the Avalanche, the team, coaching staff and ownership received their 2022 Stanley Cup championship...
What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's best trait
Steve Yzerman often watches Detroit Red Wings practices from the family room overlooking the facility inside Little Caesars Arena, but sometimes he sits where the press sits. Whatever his point of observation, Yzerman's input is invaluable to Derek Lalonde, the man tasked by Yzerman to coach the Wings towards a more competitive future.
NHL
Medical updates on Matheson, Edmundson and Byron
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes provided several medical updates during his press conference at the Bell Centre ahead of the season opener. Hughes confirmed that defenseman Mike Matheson underwent an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of his lower-body injury. Results are expected in the next 48 hours.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
The Washington Capitals will open their season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who spectacularly lost their first game on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our ice-cold NHL betting series with a Capitals-Maple Leafs prediction and pick. The Capitals finished 44-26-12 last year and endured their fourth straight first-round exit....
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign Anton Stralman to one-year contract
Anton Stralman reportedly turned his Boston Bruins professional tryout into a contract for the 2022-23 NHL season. The veteran defenseman signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the B's on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. Stralman, 36, attended Bruins camp on a tryout. He shores up a Boston...
NHL
Recalling Greene's Great Impact on Islanders as Defenseman Retires
Andy Greene left his mark on the Islanders during his two and a half years with the team. When Andy Greene was acquired by the Islanders in February 2020, he was anything but green. At that point, Greene had played 923 games over 14 years with the New Jersey Devils,...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
Brandt Clarke expected to make his NHL debut as the Kings seek the first win of their season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
NHL
McDavid passes 700 NHL points, helps Oilers rally past Canucks in opener
EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had three goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers scored five straight goals to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 in the season opener for each team at Rogers Place on Wednesday. McDavid scored the winning goal at 15:01 of the third period for his 700th...
NHL
Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster
Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
NHL
RECAP: Bobrovsky backstops Panthers to season-opening win on Long Island
"Life is better when you win," the Florida Panthers goaltender smiled. Turning aside 31 of the 32 shots that came his way, Bobrovsky helped the Panthers open up their 2022-23 season with a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. "I felt good," said Bobrovsky,...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Winning Ways
The Kraken power play converted again, the offense keeps rolling and goalie Martin Jones is stellar in his first outing for Seattle. Kraken win 4-1 in LA. LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Tkachuk debuts with Panthers at Islanders
Kadri, new-look Flames face Avalanche; Oettinger-Saros goalie showdown for Stars, Predators. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. All eyes on Tkachuk debut. The Matthew Tkachuk era...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers "Konec-ted" for 5 in Opener
On opening night of the 2022-23 regular season, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New Jersey Devils, 5-2, at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. The victory marked John Tortorella's first as Flyers' head coach. It wasn't a flawless win but it was one where the Flyers outworked New Jersey at key junctures.
NHL
Video Review: SEA @ LAK - 19:53 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No goal Seattle. Explanation: Video review supported the Referees' call on the ice that Matty Beniers' stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Kings' net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi), apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee "when the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player's stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor."
