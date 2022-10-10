ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
NHL

Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out

The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Matheson expected to be out eight weeks for Canadiens

Mike Matheson is expected to be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an abdominal muscle strain. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't played since he was scratched ahead of Montreal's Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against Ottawa Senators on Oct. 6. The following day, the Canadiens said Matheson was taking...
HOCKEY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sweden, NY
City
Elmont, NY
City
Youngstown, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
NHL

Avalanche receive 2022 Stanley Cup championship rings

Hardware weighs 18.5 carats, features 669 diamonds, 20 sapphires, 42 rubies. Nathan MacKinnon weighed in at 200 pounds before the 2021-22 season. On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche forward put on an extra 18.5 carats. According to the Avalanche, the team, coaching staff and ownership received their 2022 Stanley Cup championship...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Medical updates on Matheson, Edmundson and Byron

MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes provided several medical updates during his press conference at the Bell Centre ahead of the season opener. Hughes confirmed that defenseman Mike Matheson underwent an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of his lower-body injury. Results are expected in the next 48 hours.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieffer Bellows
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Nikita Soshnikov
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins sign Anton Stralman to one-year contract

Anton Stralman reportedly turned his Boston Bruins professional tryout into a contract for the 2022-23 NHL season. The veteran defenseman signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the B's on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. Stralman, 36, attended Bruins camp on a tryout. He shores up a Boston...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch

Brandt Clarke expected to make his NHL debut as the Kings seek the first win of their season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE

FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#European#System#Ushl#Kuefler Score#Chl#The Ontario Hockey League#The Kamloops Blazers#The Western Hockey League#The Victoria Royals#Kamloops
NHL

McDavid passes 700 NHL points, helps Oilers rally past Canucks in opener

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had three goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers scored five straight goals to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 in the season opener for each team at Rogers Place on Wednesday. McDavid scored the winning goal at 15:01 of the third period for his 700th...
NHL
NHL

Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster

Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Wright Sort of History

ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
NCAA
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Final Buzzer: Winning Ways

The Kraken power play converted again, the offense keeps rolling and goalie Martin Jones is stellar in his first outing for Seattle. Kraken win 4-1 in LA. LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

NHL On Tap: Tkachuk debuts with Panthers at Islanders

Kadri, new-look Flames face Avalanche; Oettinger-Saros goalie showdown for Stars, Predators. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. All eyes on Tkachuk debut. The Matthew Tkachuk era...
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers "Konec-ted" for 5 in Opener

On opening night of the 2022-23 regular season, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New Jersey Devils, 5-2, at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. The victory marked John Tortorella's first as Flyers' head coach. It wasn't a flawless win but it was one where the Flyers outworked New Jersey at key junctures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Video Review: SEA @ LAK - 19:53 of the First Period

Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No goal Seattle. Explanation: Video review supported the Referees' call on the ice that Matty Beniers' stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Kings' net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi), apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee "when the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player's stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor."
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy