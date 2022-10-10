Read full article on original website
College Sports Shorts
>Kentucky Quarterback Likely To Start on Saturday. (Lexington, KY) — Kentucky may get its head signal caller back for their game against Mississippi State this weekend. Will Levis has been practicing this week and head coach Mark Stoops said it seems like he’ll be healthy, barring any setbacks. Kickoff from Lexington is on Saturday night.
Burn ban in place for Christian County
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble has issued a burn ban in Christian County, effective immediately and until further notice. This move comes as dry conditions, low humidity and wind continue to create hazardous conditions that create an environment for wildfires. Christian County joins Todd, Hopkins and Lyon counties in western Kentucky as counties with an active burn ban in place.
William Darrell White
(71, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be private. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton is in charge.
One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road
Details have been released on a rear-end collision on Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard that sent a Hopkinsville woman to a Nashville hospital. According to the Hopkinsville police report, a semi-truck driven by 27-year-old Samerial Stallworth of Alabama was slowing down to turn onto Bill Bryan and was beginning to enter the median when the semi was struck from behind. A vehicle operated by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez of Hopkinsville hit the semi, and she had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Robert Dale Moffet
(82, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Goble Jessup
(83, of Cadiz) Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz with burial to follow in Vernal Grove Church Cemetery at 1 p.m. in Greenville. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Kay Eltringham-Hartwell
(46, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday at Hillcrest Baptist Church with private burial to be held at a later date. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Consolidation, test scores discussed at school board League debate
Consolidation, test scores and taxes made up a good chunk of the discussion during the League of Women Voters debate forum between the candidates running for Christian County School Board in District 5. Incumbent Tom Bell and challenger Dan Mason went head-to-head on those topics and numerous others, with plenty...
Downtown trick-or-treating set for Halloween Day in Hopkinsville
Halloween is fast approaching and downtown trick-or-treating will be taking place in Hopkinsville on the day itself. Downtown Trick-or-Treating gets underway October 31 at 3:30 p.m. and runs until 5:30 p.m.—Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says they’re excited to welcome families back for candy and fun, and they’re expecting a huge turnout.
Two hurt in head-on crash on East Ninth Street
Two people were injured in a head-on collision on East Ninth Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. It happened right before 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Ninth and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Lt. Payton Rogers says 48-year-old Lance Johnson of Clarksville was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center and from there flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for head injuries and possible internal injuries.
Campanile Productions to bring “Something Rotten” to the Alhambra
Campanile Productions is gearing up to bring the show “Something Rotten” to the Alhambra Theater next week and the final rehearsals are in full swing. Speaking with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville last week, Dr. Jeffrey Riggs and some of the performers putting on the show talked about how excited they are to bring this show to Hopkinsville. Becky Dearman says Something Rotten is the story of two brothers determined to best William Shakespeare and how that leads them into humorous misadventure.
Local law enforcement to welcome new officers
Local law enforcement agencies are welcoming new officers into their ranks as they recently graduate the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy. According to a news release, the graduates of Class 531 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol...
Hopkinsville man charged with assaulting police officer, resisting arrest
A Hopkinsville man is facing charge of resisting arrest and assault of a police officer following an incident early Friday morning. According to the Hopkinsville police report, officers were in the area of Means Avenue just after midnight and observed a vehicle make an improper turn, prompting a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the driver—33-year-old Paul Waites of Hopkinsville—had a warrant out for his arrest.
Public library to host book signing for local author
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is hosting a book signing for local author Quinton Walker on October 22. A Hopkinsville native, Walker tells a story of the struggle between right and wrong in his debut mystery and thriller novel, “A Friend Indeed”. According to a news release, Walker battled addiction during his teenage years—but even during that time, Walker says he always felt he had great potential.
