Campanile Productions is gearing up to bring the show “Something Rotten” to the Alhambra Theater next week and the final rehearsals are in full swing. Speaking with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville last week, Dr. Jeffrey Riggs and some of the performers putting on the show talked about how excited they are to bring this show to Hopkinsville. Becky Dearman says Something Rotten is the story of two brothers determined to best William Shakespeare and how that leads them into humorous misadventure.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO