Cooper Rush and the Cowboys reach their fourth win, beating the Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, 22-10, completing the Super Bowl sweep, by beating both teams from last year's Super Bowl participants. WFAA reports that it was originally thought to be impossible to go on the road and come home with a win, especially against Super Bowl champions. Cooper Rush and company achieved this through relentless defense, strong team plays, and an improvement on the ground game.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO