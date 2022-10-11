Read full article on original website
It is to the credit of the power of "America's Team,'' however, as the Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, on Sunday afternoon in L.A., that it - 'Dak vs. Rush' - happened again.
The Cowboys QB situation - even with the Eagles on the horizon - has never been about emotion or need or urgency or hype. This is about when Dak Prescott is 100-percent ready to play. So ... is he?
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
The Dallas Cowboys continued their winning ways in Week 5, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 22-10. Dallas continues to win games on the back of what has become a dominant defense as Dan Quinn has his unit playing excellent football. The Cowboys have yet to surrender...
The Cowboys say that Dak Prescott - who has missed a month with a broken thumb - remains in the "medical/rehab'' phase of his comeback. So what did that look like inside The Star?
Dak Prescott is not healthy enough to play in Cowboys at Eagles. And he's not exactly pleased about it.
Dak Prescott appears to be trending in the right direction. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is getting some action in practice this week. After practice, Prescott reportedly threw passes to wide receivers. The throws "looked sharp and had...
Cooper Rush and the Cowboys reach their fourth win, beating the Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, 22-10, completing the Super Bowl sweep, by beating both teams from last year's Super Bowl participants. WFAA reports that it was originally thought to be impossible to go on the road and come home with a win, especially against Super Bowl champions. Cooper Rush and company achieved this through relentless defense, strong team plays, and an improvement on the ground game.
After a subpar start on the offensive side of the ball, general manager Nick Caserio credits Houston Texans' struggles to third-down inefficiencies.
A new theory teases that Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones may have always known about the true nature of the thumb injury suffered by starting quarterback Dak Prescott back in Week 1. For a piece published Wednesday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio suggested that Jones didn't shift...
