NFL Analysis Network

Dallas Cowboys Receive Injury Update About QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys continued their winning ways in Week 5, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 22-10. Dallas continues to win games on the back of what has become a dominant defense as Dan Quinn has his unit playing excellent football. The Cowboys have yet to surrender...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Practice News

Dak Prescott appears to be trending in the right direction. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is getting some action in practice this week. After practice, Prescott reportedly threw passes to wide receivers. The throws "looked sharp and had...
Larry Lease

Cooper Rush Leads the Cowboys to a Fourth Win

Cooper Rush and the Cowboys reach their fourth win, beating the Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, 22-10, completing the Super Bowl sweep, by beating both teams from last year's Super Bowl participants. WFAA reports that it was originally thought to be impossible to go on the road and come home with a win, especially against Super Bowl champions. Cooper Rush and company achieved this through relentless defense, strong team plays, and an improvement on the ground game.
Yardbarker

Did Jerry Jones not put Dak Prescott on IR as motivational tactic?

A new theory teases that Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones may have always known about the true nature of the thumb injury suffered by starting quarterback Dak Prescott back in Week 1. For a piece published Wednesday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio suggested that Jones didn't shift...
