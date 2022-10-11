ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
The Associated Press

NBA adds 4 new full-time referees, including 2 more women

The NBA’s roster of female referees continues to grow. Cheryl Flores and Dannica Mosher have been promoted to the level of full-time staff officials, the NBA said Thursday. The NBA now has eight women at the full-time referee level, the most the league has ever had at one time. Flores and Mosher earned promotions from the G League level, as did another pair of new hires — Matt Kallio, who becomes the NBA’s first international full-time official, and Robert Hussey. “Cheryl, Robert, Matt and Dannica have demonstrated the ability and professionalism required to be a full-time NBA officiating staff member,” said Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president overseeing referee development and training. “We are excited for them to have reached this milestone in their careers.”
unioncountydailydigital.com

Fairbanks, Jerome Draw Lofty Seeds In OHSAA Girls Soccer Tourney

The statewide brackets have been released for the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association’s girls soccer tourney, which after several weeks of play will leave three sides standing, one champion for each of the trio of divisions girls soccer. Both Fairbanks (Division III) and Dublin Jerome (Division I) drew sky-high #2-seeds in their respective districts.
