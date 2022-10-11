Read full article on original website
Here's how you can watch FC Cincinnati play their first playoff match
FC Cincinnati will step onto an MLS playoff pitch for the first time since their foray into the MLS and although the game will be played in New York, there are ways fans can watch from home.
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Ohio Super 25: Cleveland Heights, Hudson move up for Week 9; Moeller puts No. 1 on the line vs. St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A potential state championship preview in Division I looms Saturday as St. Edward heads to Cincinnati to take on Archbishop Moeller, which not only is Ohio’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I and in cleveland.com’s Super 25, but also knocked off the Eagles last year in the regular season.
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday
NEW YORK — (AP) — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game Thursday more than seven hours before the...
NBA adds 4 new full-time referees, including 2 more women
The NBA’s roster of female referees continues to grow. Cheryl Flores and Dannica Mosher have been promoted to the level of full-time staff officials, the NBA said Thursday. The NBA now has eight women at the full-time referee level, the most the league has ever had at one time. Flores and Mosher earned promotions from the G League level, as did another pair of new hires — Matt Kallio, who becomes the NBA’s first international full-time official, and Robert Hussey. “Cheryl, Robert, Matt and Dannica have demonstrated the ability and professionalism required to be a full-time NBA officiating staff member,” said Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president overseeing referee development and training. “We are excited for them to have reached this milestone in their careers.”
News-Herald.com
FirstEnergy Stadium set to host HS hockey ‘select’ district semis, both district finals in 2023
High school hockey players in Greater Cleveland are used to heading to Kent State and Brooklyn with aspirations for the frozen four. They’re getting a huge change of scenery this winter, though. Haslam Sports Group announced in a release Oct. 11, in conjunction with events surrounding the “Faceoff on...
Moeller RB Jordan Marshall thanks his offensive line at Montgomery Inn dinner
Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall helps to recognize seven senior offensive linemen during a Montgomery Inn dinner Wednesday night.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks, Jerome Draw Lofty Seeds In OHSAA Girls Soccer Tourney
The statewide brackets have been released for the 2022 Ohio High School Athletic Association’s girls soccer tourney, which after several weeks of play will leave three sides standing, one champion for each of the trio of divisions girls soccer. Both Fairbanks (Division III) and Dublin Jerome (Division I) drew sky-high #2-seeds in their respective districts.
