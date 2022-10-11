ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
touristmeetstraveler.com

Japan Finally Removes All Travel Curbs, Hopes For A Tourism Boom

It has been a long, hard, more than two years of the pandemic for Japan with its tough travel regulations. However, after gradually easing the restrictions, the country has finally dropped the last of its rules, hoping to attract travelers. Japan drops COVID-19 travel rules. More than two years ago,...
The Independent

US warns tourists to not visit several parts of India due to ‘crime and terrorism’

The US has advised its citizens not to travel to several parts of India and exercise “increased caution” in other parts of the country due to “crime and terrorism”.In its updated travel advisory published on 5 October, the US State Department, on a scale of one to four, put overall travel to India at level two or “exercise increased caution”.Level one is “exercise normal precautions” while levels three and four are “reconsider travel” and “do not travel” respectively. The level four status has, however, been issued for at least 17 states and one Union territory across India.The country has...
NBC News

Strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan, triggers tsunami warning

A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan Sunday, derailing carriages and prompting tsunami warnings in southern Japan. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at 7.2-magnitude before downgrading it to 6.9 and said the tsunami threat had passed. Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the quake, which struck near Taitung city...
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
CBS News

China imposes new COVID-19 lockdowns as cases triple ahead of Communist Party congress

Beijing — Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
France 24

Nigeria's worst floods in a decade kill 500, displace 1.4 million

About 500 people have died in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade and 1.4 million others have been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the government said. Floods caused by abundant rains and poor infrastructure have affected vast swathes of Africa's most populous country sparking...
France 24

‘We want to be prepared for a possible Chinese invasion,’ Taiwanese FM Joseph Wu says

Joseph Wu, the current foreign affairs minister of Taiwan, was interviewed in Taipei by FRANCE 24’s Cyril Payen. In the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan fears a similar situation as China is determined to claim the island as part of its territory, like it did over a century ago. China’s President Xi Jinping is increasingly menacing and has ordered regular military exercises around the island. Taiwan is wary of a possible invasion from the mainland, and is calling for help.
France 24

Frustration mounts as French drivers continue to face fuel shortages

Shortages at fuel stations due to a refinery workers’ strike continue to impact drivers across France, resulting in long queues. TotalEnergies, which runs about a third of the country's service stations, has offered to advance pay talks but unions remain firm in their strike action. Plus, former Fed chairman Ben Bernanke, has, along with US economists Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, won this year's Nobel Prize for Economics for their work on the role of banks in financial crises.
Time Out Global

Little India is Singapore's coolest district for 2022 – ranked as #19 Coolest Neighbourhood in the World

Our coolest street of the year might be Everton Road, but for the all-mighty accolade of Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood? It’s none other than no-frills district Little India. We’ve also just released a full-fledged list of all the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Little India has ranked a solid #19 – beating other edgy neighbourhoods like Hong Kong’s Wan Chai and Melbourne’s Fitzroy.
France 24

India halts production at factory linked to Gambia 'cough syrup' deaths

In tonight's edition: The deaths of dozens of children in Gambia from suspected contaminated medicinal syrups sees Indian authorities shut down production at a pharmaceuticals company in Delhi. And the WHO hopes to start clinical trials for the strain of Ebola behind a deadly outbreak in Uganda. Finally, violent child gangs in Ivory Coast live off the fringes of society but we meet an NGO getting these young men off the streets.
Time Out Global

You can now spend six weeks in Thailand, visa-free

Thailand has reopened its borders, and if you’ve been planning on an epic Southeast Asian adventure, we’ve got good news. Travellers from a whole bunch of countries can now visit Thailand for a whopping 45 days without the need for an advance visa. Previously, travellers from more than...
getnews.info

Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens

India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.
