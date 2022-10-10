ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Center Square

Democrats defend the SAFE-T Act as opposition grows

(The Center Square) – As the calls grow louder to scrap the controversial justice reform package the SAFE-T Act, Illinois Democrats are on the defensive. The legislation places restrictions on police and eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. Lawmakers approved the SAFE-T Act at the urging of the Legislative Black Caucus as part of their response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The Center Square

Alaska candidates spar over state budget

(The Center Square) - Alaska's four gubernatorial candidates fought it out over whether there should be a state spending cap. The debate was sponsored by the Resource Development Council and recorded by the Anchorage Daily News. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he has introduced a constitutional spending cap and will...
WSAZ

Issue 1 on ballot in Ohio

OHIO (WSAZ) - State leaders say ever since Ohio became a state in the 1800s, judges have always been able to consider public safety when determining a person’s bail amount. So, for example, that includes looking at the seriousness of the crime the person is accused of committing, the person’s criminal history, and the likelihood that person will show up in court if they are able to make bail.
The Center Square

Illinois attorney general candidates discuss COVID-19 lawsuits, corruption during forum

(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois attorney general are showing stark contrasts for voters heading into the final weeks of the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore met virtually in a session hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. They answered questions about a variety of issues in the race.
Terrence Upchurch
Joe Biden
Mike Dewine
Casey Weinstein
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio farmers call for help

Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security.  For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Center Square

Judge dismisses first of two lawsuits challenging new Missouri voter ID law

(The Center Square) – A circuit court judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s new photo identification requirement for voting. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus election bill passed by the Missouri Legislature in May and signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires a registered voter to show photo identification to cast a ballot. If they don’t have the proper photo identification, they can cast a provisional ballot and return before the polls close with photo identification. Or, the ballot will be counted if the person’s signature matches the signature on file with the election authority.
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
The Center Square

Wyoming lawmakers seek to tackle soaring property taxes

(The Center Square) – Wyoming has seen soaring property values that have become burdensome to taxpayers, but some lawmakers are eying options to provide relief. Lawmakers are considering their options for property tax breaks, Wyoming Public Media recently reported. Property values in the state increased by an average of 16% last year, according to WyoFile.
The Center Square

Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control

(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
The Center Square

Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction

(The Center Square) – When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
The Center Square

Hawaii won't share abortion records with other states

(The Center Square) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday barring health care providers from sharing abortion records with states that want to penalize women who had the procedure in Hawaii. Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion in 1970. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling Roe...
The Center Square

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

