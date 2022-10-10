Read full article on original website
Ohio Republicans Up and Down the Ballot Claimed Fraud in 2020 Election
The long list includes U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Cincinnati area congressman Steve Chabot.
Gov. Inslee ranked last in the Cato Institute’s fiscal policy report card
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s Jay Inslee is the worst governor in the nation in terms of taxation and spending policies since 2020, according to the Cato Institute’s recently released “Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022.”. The Washington, D.C.-based libertarian think tank...
Issue 2: Ohio voters to decide whether to bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in their elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Voters will be asked Nov. 8 whether to approve Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing non-citizens from voting in Ohio elections. Only U.S. citizens can cast votes in federal elections, such as voting for members of...
Democrats defend the SAFE-T Act as opposition grows
(The Center Square) – As the calls grow louder to scrap the controversial justice reform package the SAFE-T Act, Illinois Democrats are on the defensive. The legislation places restrictions on police and eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. Lawmakers approved the SAFE-T Act at the urging of the Legislative Black Caucus as part of their response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Alaska candidates spar over state budget
(The Center Square) - Alaska's four gubernatorial candidates fought it out over whether there should be a state spending cap. The debate was sponsored by the Resource Development Council and recorded by the Anchorage Daily News. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he has introduced a constitutional spending cap and will...
WSAZ
Issue 1 on ballot in Ohio
OHIO (WSAZ) - State leaders say ever since Ohio became a state in the 1800s, judges have always been able to consider public safety when determining a person’s bail amount. So, for example, that includes looking at the seriousness of the crime the person is accused of committing, the person’s criminal history, and the likelihood that person will show up in court if they are able to make bail.
Illinois attorney general candidates discuss COVID-19 lawsuits, corruption during forum
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois attorney general are showing stark contrasts for voters heading into the final weeks of the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore met virtually in a session hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. They answered questions about a variety of issues in the race.
Police groups endorsing different candidates for Illinois' 13th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – The two Illinois 13th Congressional District candidates have each picked up different endorsements from law enforcement groups ahead of the November election. The 13th Congressional District in Illinois, which is newly drawn without an incumbent candidate, has Democrat Nikki Budzinski, a union advocate from Peoria,...
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Judge dismisses first of two lawsuits challenging new Missouri voter ID law
(The Center Square) – A circuit court judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s new photo identification requirement for voting. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus election bill passed by the Missouri Legislature in May and signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires a registered voter to show photo identification to cast a ballot. If they don’t have the proper photo identification, they can cast a provisional ballot and return before the polls close with photo identification. Or, the ballot will be counted if the person’s signature matches the signature on file with the election authority.
Poll: Nearly six in 10 disapprove of Washington state’s capital gains income tax
(The Center Square) – A new KOMO News/Strategies 360 poll shows a majority of respondents opposed to the state’s new capital gains income tax, with an even greater majority opposed to the idea of a broader graduated income tax. The poll asked respondents if they favored or opposed...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
Ohio BOE votes to send measure to reject Title IX amendment to executive committee
COLUMBUS — Thursday morning, Ohio’s Board of Education said it needs more time to talk about a controversial resolution involving Title IX. Wednesday, it spent more than eight hours discussing a resolution that would challenge changes to Title IX protections. The board voted 12-7 to send the measure...
Wyoming lawmakers seek to tackle soaring property taxes
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has seen soaring property values that have become burdensome to taxpayers, but some lawmakers are eying options to provide relief. Lawmakers are considering their options for property tax breaks, Wyoming Public Media recently reported. Property values in the state increased by an average of 16% last year, according to WyoFile.
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
cleveland.com
Majority of Ohioans would support enshrining abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution, new poll says
COLUMBUS, Ohio – New polling shows that 59.1% of Ohio registered voters would support a constitutional amendment to make abortion a fundamental right in the state. When broken down by gender, a constitutional amendment would have the support 63.4% of women and 54.7% of men, according to the Baldwin Wallace University Ohio Pulse Poll released Monday.
Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction
(The Center Square) – When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
Noem balks at Smith's call for a special session on grocery tax
(The Center Square) - South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith calls for Gov. Kristi Noem to call a special session to end the state's grocery tax. Noem said Smith "doesn't know how to get it done." Noem announced last month that she would support ending the state's 4.5% tax on...
Hawaii won't share abortion records with other states
(The Center Square) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday barring health care providers from sharing abortion records with states that want to penalize women who had the procedure in Hawaii. Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion in 1970. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling Roe...
