Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
ktoy1047.com
Business catches fire on Robison Road
Cash Out Texas, in the old Fashion Cleaners location, caught fire overnight, causing part of Robison Road to be shut down as the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. The second phase of the Taylor Parker trial...
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
inforney.com
Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight
TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
Texarkana Farmers’ Market Will Offer Market Boxes Again This Year
If you enjoyed the Market Boxes in the past from the Texas Farmers’ Market then you will be happy to know that they are doing it again this year. The program will run from Monday, October 17 and will go until Friday, November 18. You will need to pre-order...
ktoy1047.com
Burn bans in place across the area
Arkansas counties affected include Miller, Little River, Hempstead, Nevada, Sevier, Howard, Columbia, and Lafayette. Residents lighting fires outdoors during the ban could receive a hefty fine. The second phase of the Taylor Parker trial began yesterday in New Boston. The Prescott, Arkansas, Police Department has recovered an ATV that was...
KTBS
Texarkana Airport executes successful emergency drill
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Airport executes a successful triennial full-scale emergency exercise on Tuesday. The scenario enacted an American Airlines plane having an accident with a smaller jet and 44 people were involved. Texarkana Regional Airport Executive Director Paul Merlich said, "We are testing out what would happen...
ktoy1047.com
Parker trial resumes today in New Boston, widower files civil suit
The punishment phase of the trial will determine whether or not Parker receives the death penalty for the murder of Reagan Hancock and kidnapping of her daughter Braxlynn. Parker was convicted of the murder on October 3. On Thursday of last week, widower Homer Hancock filed a criminal negligence and wrongful death suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend Wade Griffin.
Hope Public Schools awarded almost $15 million
HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – After being awarded a nearly $15 million grant from the Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program, all schools in Hope Arkansas School District soon will become magnet schools. The only Arkansas School District to receive this grant, the District plans to transform each campus into a The money will go toward transforming each […]
ktoy1047.com
Woman hit by vehicle Monday afternoon
Texarkana police have said that the woman was struck around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 13th Street. The woman is in serious condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing. The second phase of the Taylor Parker trial began yesterday in New Boston. The Prescott,...
East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations
A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
txktoday.com
Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ Food Distribution
“Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ have once again packed 200 boxes for distribution to those who need food. We know that prices have increased and it is hard to feed your family. Our boxes contain cans of meat, vegetables, and fruit, plus pasta, macaroni and cheese, beans and rice, and frozen meat. We give out one box per family. You will need to come inside to receive a ticket. If you need help, please come.”
Court documents: Taylor Parker’s schemes continue in jail
Prosecutors say Taylor Parker has continued to scheme and make wildly false claims while in custody at the Bowie County jail, including attempting to mastermind a sophisticated plot to frame two of her fellow inmates.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: TLC Burgers & Fries
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The calendar says it's Tuesday, so you know what that means. It's Tasty Tuesday. This week, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues checking out the Texarkana area ahead of our Community Caravan with a stop at TLC Burgers & Fries. Pay them a visit at 201 E. Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You'll be glad you did.
magnoliareporter.com
Nevada County suffers 46th COVID-19 death
Nevada County recorded its 46th COVID-19 death on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers were down in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, and were unchanged in Nevada and Lafayette counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,311. Total Active Cases: 10, down two since...
The Collins Home was roaring like the 1920’s with benefit for HandsOn Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Collins Home was roaring like the 1920’s with a Wine and Tapas fundraiser for HandsOn Texarkana on Friday evening. Many came dressed the part as flappers and sipped Enoch’s Stomp wine and enjoyed tapas from Verona’s while listening to a live band and bidding in a silent auction.
KTBS
Marijuana plants, guns seized near Springhill
SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill. Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house.
55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
KTBS
Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
inforney.com
Punishment phase of Taylor Parker trial begins this week
TEXARKANA, Texas - The punishment phase begins this week for a woman convicted of murdering an expectant mother. Last week, a jury found Taylor Parker guilty in the October 2020, killing of Reagan Hancock, and cutting her baby out of the womb. The punishment phase will start Wednesday at the...
