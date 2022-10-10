ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publix announces major self-checkout update but customers are left divided over the move

By Akanke Jackson
 3 days ago

PUBLIX has introduced self-checkout to almost half its stores - and it says more are coming.

Media relations manager for Publix, Lindsey Willis, confirmed that the grocery store will be adding self-checkouts whenever "there is space."

The Florida grocery store is bringing in self-checkout machines within the following year Credit: Getty

Willis said that more than 600 stores of the Lakeland-based chain already have self-checkouts.

“The self-checkout lane is another extension of customer service if our customer chooses to access it," Willis said.

“Where we are able to we will offer self-checkout."

Willis continued: "As stores go up for remodel we will offer self-checkout if there is space.”

Publix will have store associates assisting customers using self-checkout machines but declined to comment on whether there had been cut backs on staff at stores with self-checkout.

While Publix seems like the last of the food chain to install the customer-only machines, many of their consumers aren't happy with the update.

Voicing their opinions on Twitter, some customers won't even stand in the self-checkout line.

"I will not use the self checkout at Publix or any other business. My hope is that it helps keep a job." One user said after The Miami Herald announced the upgrade on their verified account.

Another one commented: "They are trying to save money - at the customers expense. Also it’s NOT convenient- and careful you don’t leave an item behind."

Meanwhile, other customers enjoy not talking with store associates in the checkout line.

"I enjoy because South Florida is notorious for terrible customer service." One user commented.

With the holiday season approaching, the independent cashier machine will allow Publix's consumers to move quickly along the lines.

Self-checkout machines grew across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

As self-checkout became the norm, many retailers decided to keep up with the competition and install more machines.

According to CNN, 23 percent of shoppers used self-checkout in 2019 - which increased to 29 percent the following year.

