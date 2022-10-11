Read full article on original website
GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Heyworth
HEYWORTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-18 to Heyworth on Tuesday. Natalie DeSchepper had three kills and seven digs for the Falcons (4-21, 1-10 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had one kill and two blocks and Sophia Ray had six kills, one block, six assists and four digs.
PBL JV football loses 32-0 to Monticello
MONTICELLO – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity football team lost 32-0 to Monticello on Monday. Kayden Vance completed 9-of-26 pass attempts for 98 yards and four interceptions for PBL (4-2) while Aiden Taulbee caught four passes for 42 yards and Bryar Cosgrove had three receptions for 44 yards. Tyler Cole...
GCMS 7th-grade girls basketball wins 25-22 over El Paso-Gridley
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade girls basketball team won 25-22 over El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday. Demi McCullough had 13 points for GCMS (8-1) while Brecke Barnard had six points, Kenleigh Friday had four points and Bailey Bunting had two points.
PBL High School cross country hosts home meet
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys and girls won an open race held at home on Tuesday. The PBL boys beat Villa Grove 21-40 while the lady Panthers were the only full girls team and finished with a score of 15. The Panthers were holding senior night during...
GCMS football to host Forreston at 2 p.m. Saturday
GIBSON CITY – It is now or never for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity team’s playoff hopes. The Falcons (3-4) host a nonconference game against Forreston at 2 p.m. Saturday needing to win their final two games of the regular season to be eligible for a playoff berth. They are 33rd in Class 1A, according to the IHSA’s playoff outlook, with 34 tiebreaker points, the most among all 3-4 and 4-3 teams.
Illinois Basketball: Illini targeting top 30 center from the class of 2024
Illinois basketball is looking for the next great big man, as we are now targeting one of the best players in the class of 2024. It is going to be weird to see the Illini suit up this fall and winter without Kofi Cockburn. He has been a part of the Illinois basketball experience for the better part of a half-decade. But this will be the first campaign without the big man.
Status of Illinois QB Tommy DeVito (ankle) up in air
Illinois senior quarterback Tommy DeVito's status for the Saturday game against Minnesota is still unknown. DeVito, who transferred from Syracuse in the offseason, had his left ankle rolled up in the first quarter of Illinois' 9-6 victory over Iowa last week. DeVito was among several starters injured against Iowa, including...
“They deserve it”: students support couple after van burns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are coming together after a fire destroyed a van outside their school. It belonged to a couple who works at St. Thomas More in Champaign. One of them is Melvin Peete, a maintenance worker. The other is his wife Pamala, who works at the school part-time.
OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart Align Care for Expectant Mothers
Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center Serving Both Hospitals. (October 11, 2022 | DANVILLE, Illinois) — OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, Illinois, and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois, are strengthening their partnership and collaboration. Beginning Tuesday, October 11, 2022, expectant mothers receiving prenatal care and services at either facility will deliver at the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary.
Semi crashes into house in Central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
Obituary: Henrietta Lustfeldt
Henrietta E. “Toots” Lustfeldt, 90, passed away October 8, 2022 at Eagle’s View Supportive Living in Rantoul, IL. Cremation rites were accorded. A private burial will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda, with Pastor Debra Domeier officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
The Overture: October 11-16
The Overture is a rundown of live music and performances happening in and around Champaign-Urbana each week. All of the information is as accurate as we can publish; however, all shows and performances are subject to change at any time. Thank you for understanding. Did we miss something this week?...
Champaign Co. cities hosting electronic recycling event
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County have a chance to recycle their old or unwanted electronics this weekend thanks to the Cities of Champaign and Urbana, the Village of Savoy and Champaign County. These four municipal agencies are co-sponsoring a collection event at Parkland College for people to drop off their items. The […]
Montana Mike’s Coming Down Soon; Fagen Building Should be Torn Down in 2023
As you glance north on Vermilion in Danville from the Liberty Lane intersection, two changes in how it looks are coming; but probably one before the other. On the east side, just north of Steak N Shake; Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk has confirmed that Squirrel’s Real Eastate from Texas has purchased the Montana Mike’s site, with plans to build a Smitty’s Car Wash. Cronk says, most likely, the Montana Mikes building will be torn down by the end of the year.
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Community responds to Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members have organized a prayer vigil to be held Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department at 6 p.m. In a recent Facebook post, Decatur Police Department […]
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family...
Unit 4 parents protest at school board meeting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Parents and community members gathered outside the Champaign Unit 4 school board meeting to protest the proposed solutions to School of Choice, proposed by Cooperative Strategies on behalf of the school board. Parents saying they want real change, not chaos. "The reason that me and my...
Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School
Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
