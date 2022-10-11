Read full article on original website
GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Heyworth
HEYWORTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-18 to Heyworth on Tuesday. Natalie DeSchepper had three kills and seven digs for the Falcons (4-21, 1-10 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Savannah Shumate had one kill and two blocks and Sophia Ray had six kills, one block, six assists and four digs.
GCMS football to host Forreston at 2 p.m. Saturday
GIBSON CITY – It is now or never for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity team’s playoff hopes. The Falcons (3-4) host a nonconference game against Forreston at 2 p.m. Saturday needing to win their final two games of the regular season to be eligible for a playoff berth. They are 33rd in Class 1A, according to the IHSA’s playoff outlook, with 34 tiebreaker points, the most among all 3-4 and 4-3 teams.
