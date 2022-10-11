ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

TIMELINE: Rain returns with threat for severe storms Wednesday

CINCINNATI — All of October has been dry thus far, but that changes Wednesday as a cold front moves in. More clouds roll in after dark so look for things to become mostly cloudy to cloudy during the overnight. Temperatures will be milder, dropping to the mid 50s. Most...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Dry and warm again tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a near perfect day today, it will be pleasant again tomorrow with increasing clouds and highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will being to bring the chance for rain Wednesday. In the morning it will only be scattered, light showers. However, by the evening hours we will see a few thunderstorms and gusty winds. Winds will be breezy all day Wednesday and Thursday with gusts as high as 35mph. Rain will end mid-morning Thursday with dry weather through most of the weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sunny Skies Tuesday, Warming Mid 70′s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a daytime high of 74 degrees and sunny on Tuesday afternoon. A cold front Wednesday into Thursday will bring the chance for rain showers Wednesday. In the morning it will only be scattered, light showers. However, by the late evening hours we will see a few thunderstorms and gusty winds. Winds will be breezy all day Wednesday and Thursday with gusts as high as 35mph.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Rain chances dwindling as front moves east

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is dissipating as it moves closer to the Tri-State along a cold front. We will see a few showers and thunderstorms but it does not appear to be widespread. Rain will end early Thursday morning with blustery conditions. Another big cool down is on the way...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Warming trend ahead of midweek rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night won’t be as cold, but still poses threats for some patchy frost, especially in the southeastern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Overnight lows will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s with mainly clear skies. A FROST ADVISORY is in...
KENTUCKY STATE
momcollective.com

Expert Advice to Keep Your Home Warm This Winter

Thank you, Thomas & Galbraith, for partnering with us to provide Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky moms trusted tips on how to keep our homes warm this winter!. Imagine this scenario. Your husband is out of town for work and the kids have late-night soccer practice. During the day, ole’ Mother Nature decides to throw a cold spell at us, and by the end of practice, your kids are sporting a blue hue on their lips that not even the best lipsticks can replicate.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
MILFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
WDTN

When will we see our first snow in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

A crash on I-471 is causing delays for morning commuters in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 6:53 on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. Delays are expected...
NEWPORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLWT 5

Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022

CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLD SPRING, KY
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-275 in Colerain Township blocking one lane

WHITE OAK, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Colerain Township after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Blue Rock Road exit at 6:52 a.m. by the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Centennial Circle in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Centennial Circle in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy