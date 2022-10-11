Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
TIMELINE: Rain returns with threat for severe storms Wednesday
CINCINNATI — All of October has been dry thus far, but that changes Wednesday as a cold front moves in. More clouds roll in after dark so look for things to become mostly cloudy to cloudy during the overnight. Temperatures will be milder, dropping to the mid 50s. Most...
Fox 19
Dry and warm again tomorrow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a near perfect day today, it will be pleasant again tomorrow with increasing clouds and highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will being to bring the chance for rain Wednesday. In the morning it will only be scattered, light showers. However, by the evening hours we will see a few thunderstorms and gusty winds. Winds will be breezy all day Wednesday and Thursday with gusts as high as 35mph. Rain will end mid-morning Thursday with dry weather through most of the weekend.
Fox 19
Sunny Skies Tuesday, Warming Mid 70′s
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a daytime high of 74 degrees and sunny on Tuesday afternoon. A cold front Wednesday into Thursday will bring the chance for rain showers Wednesday. In the morning it will only be scattered, light showers. However, by the late evening hours we will see a few thunderstorms and gusty winds. Winds will be breezy all day Wednesday and Thursday with gusts as high as 35mph.
WLWT 5
Rain Returns Later Today
CINCINNATI — Our two week drought is over. Storms possible as we hit the late afternoon and evening.
Fox 19
Rain chances dwindling as front moves east
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is dissipating as it moves closer to the Tri-State along a cold front. We will see a few showers and thunderstorms but it does not appear to be widespread. Rain will end early Thursday morning with blustery conditions. Another big cool down is on the way...
Fox 19
Warming trend ahead of midweek rain chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night won’t be as cold, but still poses threats for some patchy frost, especially in the southeastern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Overnight lows will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s with mainly clear skies. A FROST ADVISORY is in...
momcollective.com
Expert Advice to Keep Your Home Warm This Winter
Thank you, Thomas & Galbraith, for partnering with us to provide Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky moms trusted tips on how to keep our homes warm this winter!. Imagine this scenario. Your husband is out of town for work and the kids have late-night soccer practice. During the day, ole’ Mother Nature decides to throw a cold spell at us, and by the end of practice, your kids are sporting a blue hue on their lips that not even the best lipsticks can replicate.
WLWT 5
A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
Wake up, Cincinnati! Largest coffee festival in the Midwest returns in October
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival will be brewing up an exciting weekend for coffee and tea lovers October 22 and 23 with more than 50 vendors, contests, demonstrations and music.
When will we see our first snow in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
WLWT 5
Crash is blocking multiple lanes of traffic and causing long delays on I-71 in Mason
MASON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes and causing long delays along northbound I-71 at Kings Mills Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic along the interstate in Mason, Tuesday afternoon.
WLWT 5
A crash on I-471 is causing delays for morning commuters in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 6:53 on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. Delays are expected...
WLWT 5
Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022
CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire on US-27 in Cold Spring. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Campbell County cheerleader dies more than a week after Cold Spring crash
Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
WLWT 5
Police close Turkeyfoot Road following watermain break in Lakeside Park
LAKESIDE PARK, Ky. — A stretch of road in Lakeside Park is closed following a watermain break, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Lakeside Crestview police, a portion of Turkeyfoot Road is closed due to a watermain...
Lane reopens after car and cement truck collide on I-75
The car and the concrete truck collided on I-75 North sending the car over the embankment near the Miami and Montgomery County line.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-275 in Colerain Township blocking one lane
WHITE OAK, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Colerain Township after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Blue Rock Road exit at 6:52 a.m. by the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Centennial Circle in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Centennial Circle in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
